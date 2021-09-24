Legit.ng has used money donated to its Patreon's programme to get displaced kids of Calabar new items

Part of the things bought was a freezer while the remainder of the donated sum was given to Basic Rights Counsel Initiative

The children who were visibly happy picked items they loved among the pack and one of them held on to a fine footwear

As part of Legit.ng’s programme to humanity, we have put smiles on the less privileged kids of Calabar. The items were given to Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI).

In a video, Legit TV lead correspondent, Damilare Okunola, could be seen with a cart shopping for the children

The kids were happy about the gift.

The shopping

Members of the NGO assisted in the shopping so that basic needs of the children will not be left out. It should be noted that the children with the BRCI are kids who have been displaced and abused.

Legit.ng went to Calabar with the sum of N200,000 and shopped for items worth N147,590. The balance was given to the organisation.

Appreciation galore

Another thing worth knowing is that some of those children were supposedly sent out by their parents. The Legit.ng Patreon has been effective in supporting the NGO.

The co-founder of the organisation appreciated Legit.ng. He said that the children were happy that they were able to decide what they wanted.

When one of the kids was asked what she would use a bus for, she jokingly said “to take it to spa.”

Watch the video below:

A returnee got help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Victor Iken, whose story went viral after he told Legit TV in an interview about how he returned from Libya broke, with nothing to show for his desperate journey, has had his life changed.

In a new exclusive video, the man could not hold back tears after Legit TV correspondent, Damilare Okunola, informed him that a kind man, Xolane Ndhlovu, founder and chairman of DafriGroup, sent him the sum of N1.5m.

Nigerians supported a poor mother

In other similar news, a woman, Esohe Akonedo, whose video went viral after she lamented about her situation in a Legit TV interview also got help.

In an earlier interview, the woman spoke about how she is in debt because she borrowed to fund her travel abroad.

People helped Esohe and sent over N300,000 to her account after Legit.ng posted her account details.

