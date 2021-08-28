A heartwarming video has put smiles on the faces of people on social media in which a woman gifted her housekeepers new phones

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media in which two housekeepers could be seen hugging their madam and appreciating her for gifting them new phones.

She said it wasn't easy taking care of the kids alone when the housekeepers were on weekend break, adding that Nigerian women with easy housekeepers are enjoying.

The housekeepers couldn't contain their excitement after receiving their new phones from their madam. Photo credit: @mamaariella

In her words:

"I surprised them when they came back from their weekend break. This weekend alone with the kids was harrrrrd in fact at a point Jayden ran out naked and I was chasing him on the streets of Abuja, that boy keeps me fit.

"Those asking why I have not posted. I pity myself going back to the UK. Nigerian women you guys are enjoying, having easy help like this."

The housekeepers were so excited and they could be seen hugging their boss after receiving their new phones.

Many react to the video

@aina_orosun2018 said:

"God bless u sis for having such a good heart…even oyinbo no fit but maid a phone here in Egypt talkless of naija where everything hard …God bless ur good heart and uphold ur home."

@oyetunjiomolaratemilade commented:

"This videos makes my day already, I can feel the joy in them, may you never know sorrow in your life, as you put smiles on people's faces, may joy and happiness dwells in your heart, mehhhn I love your personality."

@drmartiniurology wrote:

"God bless you for your good deeds. Exactly what humanity needs."

