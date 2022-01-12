A Nigerian student activist, Adeyeye Olorunfemi, who was suspended by UNILAG 5 years ago over a Facebook post has been reinstated

Part of his offence that resulted in his four-semester suspension included participating in a students protest that led to the temporary closure of the institution

The student of the department of building was also accused by the institution of disrupting operations of the dean of student affairs’ office with his ‘Save UNILAG Coalition’

The management of the University of Lagos has reinstated a student activist identified as Adeyeye Olorunfemi who was suspended 5 years ago.

Olorunfemi was slapped with a four-semester suspension over a Facebook post the institution claimed ridiculed it.

He celebrated the development on Facebook Photo Credit: Adeyeye Olorunfemi

Source: Facebook

He was accused of several things

The student was also suspended for taking part in a student protest on April 6 and 8, 2016 that saw the temporary closure of the institution.

The young man was accused of spearheading a squad known as ‘Save UNILAG Coalition' to disrupt operations of the dean of student affairs’ office.

Sharing his excitement at resuming school on Facebook, the student activist, captioned it ''finally'' with a smiling face emoji.

While stating that a lot has changed since his rustication, the young man told FIJ:

“The UNILAG Alumni Association in the United States of America, as well as several other organisations, intervened in the matter. I got on my student portal yesterday (Monday) and discovered that I can now log in.”

Nigerians celebrate him

Adeyeye Timothy Adedayo reacted:

"Kala, ranju marerin. I started following u when the news broke out then about you confronting the senate and how you were later rusticated Our leaders/lecturers don’t want to be questioned even when they are wrong. Congratulations Namesake."

Olu Oluwatobi Osot stated:

"Eyes filled with tears, I congratulate you.

"The oppressors may have some days, but they can never have all the days."

Ise Oluwa Bakare wrote:

"So happy for you bro. Now,I can relax. My Aluta shout shout for UNILAG no go in vain.

"Congratulations to you bro."

Ola Olukanni said:

"Congratulations. He who fights consistently and never gives up, wins the fight. Your fight for justice is NOT useless. Aluta continua vitoria acerta. Let those who believe in being on the side of the wrongs and evils know that they can never win forever. History Stands. Love your doggedness."

