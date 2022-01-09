Mam castrates self in Benue state to avert sexual desire

Terhemen Anongo, a 44-year-old resident of Gboko in Benue State, has removed his testicles “to avert sexual desire”.

Anongo, who is a medical school drop-out, claimed the decision will enable him serve God properly.

Last year, he had removed one of his manhoodby himself, almost losing his life in the process.

He came into limelight in March after he he personally undertook the surgery, which resulted in profuse bleeding.

The timely intervention of those who knew about his plight saved the situation as medical practitioners rallied round to give him attention.

Anongo, who dropped out from the University of Ibadan medical school over alleged ill health, had said the castration was based on his religious belief that since he was not married, he needed to serve God faithfully.

Speaking on telephone with newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday, the medical student now turned a wheel barrow pusher, said, “I went to remove the second based on religious belief. I removed it on Monday. The first one had little hitches but this one having learnt from that experience, I did (remove) it very well. Somebody is always coming to dress it for me.

“I’m fine. There is no problem, I’m only waiting for when the wound will heal so I can remove the stitches.”

Source: Legit.ng