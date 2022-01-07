A Benue-born celebrity hairstylist is over the moon after singer Davido submitted his head to him for a haircut

The stylist named Simon Yisa took to Facebook to celebrate his feat, even as his friends made numerous posts congratulating him

Many of the congratulatory posts agreed that it was a great achievement and a career boost for the barber to have touched David Adeleke's head

A Nigerian hairstylist cannot contain his joy after giving a top Nigerian musician, Davido, a haircut. Simon Yisa who hails from Benue state is a professional hairstylist based in Lagos.

The hairstylist is a mass communication graduate from Benue State University.

Simon has taken to Facebook to celebrate his feat, remembering how he was despised by people who referred to him as an ordinary barber.

Simon Yisa giving Davido a haircut. Photo credit: Simon Yisa

The happy man said the "ordinary barber" is now doing great things, which apparently also includes barbing Davido's hair. His words:

"I remembered sometimes ago in Dunamis Street just as a street hustler (barber). This regular passerby on the street called me an ordinary barber. I laughed but felt so bad that particular day. To cut the long story short “the ordinary barber” now holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and still doing wonders around the world with his ordinary barbering skills. Funny how people motivate me in weird ways ! Anyways it’s a new year and the year is looking good already. #OBO WAY."

Davido's head is a great head

Many of his friends who made several Facebook posts to celebrate with Simon seem to be in agreement that Davido's head is one of the greatest heads in Nigeria and that for a stylist to touch it, means a lot. One of his friends, Ben Ten Ufum said in a Facebook post:

"So last year my guy Simon Yisa lose his spot at the most celebrated hair clinic in Lagos simply because, he resumed back to complete his degree program in BSU after COVID. My guy went back to the same place and because he is unavoidably good he was accepted back after some really tough times.

"A few months after the struggle, he kept sharing beautiful stories with me. Everyday, I see him barb one celebrity to another. Today, the OBO me and him spent years loving his music and admiring him from afar sat so relaxed leaving his whole head for him to do as he please."

Social media users react, celebrate Benue barber

Friends have equally taken to Facebook to say one thing or the other about Simon Yisa's feat. Here are a few of what they are saying:

King Elijah Idikwu:

I am overjoyed seeing this, so much is welling up in my spirit but let me say one thing. The great life is not for those engrossed in trial and error but for those who have found PURPOSE and are focused on the CALLING of God for their lives.

Anda Orhirga Anda:

"Keep the up bro. People should stop underrating humble beginnings."

Diga Sylvanus Iorlumun:

"May God give u more blessings bro. Barbing OBO alone is an archievement. More celeb coming ur way bro. Hustle must pay keep pushing."

Young Nigerian barber becomes popular after barbing Burna Boy's hair

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, another young Nigerian barber equally became popular after he gave Burna Boy a haircut.

The hairstylist identified as Adeyinka said he worked as an apprentice for several months to enable him to learn the craft.

He said his parents were not rich enough to send him to a higher institution, so he had to look for a solution.

Luck shined on him as he was able to give a haircut to Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy.

