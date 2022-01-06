Florence Akinwunmi is the best graduating student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), for the 2019/2020 academic session

Recently, she revealed how she was able to make the top mark, becoming celebrated by the whole university as a beacon of excellence

The Biochemistry graduate also said she can contribute to solving the problem of the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world

A Nigerian graduate of biochemistry has said that it is possible she can contribute to the solution to the coronavirus pandemic currently confronting the world. Florence Akinwunmi who emerged as the best in her department noted that the key to academic excellence is persistent reading.

Florence who studied at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba said when she entered the school, she set out to become the best. She graduated from the biochemistry department with a 4.77 cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Florence Akinwumi in her graduation attire. Photo credit: @goldmynetv

I gave my lecturers what they wanted

On how she achieved the feat, Florence said she took time to study her lecturers so as to know what they wanted. In the story shared on Instagram by @goldmynetv, the young lady disclosed that she studied from 7am to 7pm. Her words:

“I tried to study my lecturers to know what they wanted. As a student, we should know how to answer questions correctly. It is not a must you answer all questions during examination, but the ones you answer should be well written.”

How she wants to impact the world

As a bright student, expectations are high that Florence will be able to impact the world. Speaking on this, she said:

“We all know this is an era of a pandemic. As a biochemist, I can provide a solution to it. Cancer is also a major threat, we can also find a solution to that and many more through our research.”

Social media users react

Many social media users took to the comment section to congratulate her on the feat. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@bella_hush:

"You're a genius my dear. I'm an alumni of this university and same department."

@life.intern:

"7am to 7pm ke?! Then go to church 7pm to 10pm and sleep 10pm to 7am lol. Wetin come remain to use do other equally important things?? Ohkay oh!!"

@fateemahomolabake:

"I did same thing and I bagged my distinction."

Source: Legit.ng