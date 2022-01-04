A trending video has shown one moment a congregation was seen singing and dancing to Zazoo Zehh by Portable inside an unnamed church

The song could be heard in the video even as the congregation were seen singing and dancing in joy

Social media users are reacting to the viral video with some questioning the rationale behind the use of the song in the church

Zazoo Zehh by Portable is not only a popular street song, the song has also crept into the church. One church was seen in a viral Instagram video singing and dancing to the song.

Although the church is still not known, some social media users are asking why the congregation chose to use the song in the church.

Church dances to Zazoo Zehh by Portable Photo credit: @instablog9ja, @portable

Zazoo Zehh by Portable blast inside a church

The viral video showed the congregation all dressed in white apparel responding and dancing to the song right inside the church.

In the video shared by Instablog9ja, the congregation were seen in a jubilant mood while responding to the song.

Social media users react

Just as expected, many social media users rushed to the comment section of the post to air their views on the video. A few of the comments read as follows:

@_ololade__xx:

"Na God of the street them Dey praise ooo."

@hrm.motunrayo_:

"See saints judging white garment churches. Y’all rest ijn!"

@poshest_hope:

"Na cele I wan Dey attend now Them Dey give me joy."

@dromomurewa_:

"Cele people no send u. Nothing wey dem no fit turn to song."

@seamstress_nancy:

"Only white garment would turn any thing to worship song."

Watch the video below:

Fuji musician Obesere performs inside a church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that popular fuji musician, Obesere was seen performing inside a church.

The popular musician was sported in a viral video singing to a congregation. The performance took place inside a white garment church. One portion of the viral video showed a particular moment the church members showered him with a lot of money in hard currency.

When the video emerged online, many social media users were of the view that the fuji singer shouldn't have performed inside a church. Others however hailed him for his performance.

