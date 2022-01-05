A bold man handed billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates a dead fly as a gift to mark a big achievement

According to the man, the gift was to celebrate finally beating a horrible disease called river blindness in an African country called Niger

River blindness, also known as onchocerciasis, is caused by repeated bites from infected black flies

To celebrate a milestone, a man handed billionaire Bill Gates a dead black fly as a gift.

Popular content creator Nas who shared on Facebook a video capturing the moment he gave Bill the gift explained that the gift was to mark the eradication of river blindness in an African country, Niger.

The gift was to commemorate a remarkable achievement Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Nas Daily

Source: Facebook

According to Nas Daily, Bill through his Gates Foundation, and with collaborative efforts of other NGOs, has been fighting the horrible disease on the African continent for years.

The triumph in Niger is said to be the first in 40 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The significance of the black dead fly gift

Like a warrior celebrating triumph over an arch-enemy in battle, the dead black fly is said to be responsible for spreading the disease and was handed to Bill in that manner.

WHO reports that a person gets river blindness, otherwise known as onchocerciasis, after repeated bites from infected black flies.

Symptoms of the parasitic tropical disease include severe itching, bumps under the skin, and blindness.

It is ranked the second most common cause of blindness due to infection, with trachoma coming in the first place.

The development sparks social media debate

Sebyala Yunus said:

"But is Bill gates also a doctor of some sort, am just curious because of the time I hv seen him in recent times, he’s always talking medical stuff, depopulating the world etc, yet I grew up knowing him for computers n Microsoft kudos to him."

Chika Levi Onuorah

"Bill gate is creeping in with another strategy. It seems like his idea of depopulating Africans through his Covid vaccine is not working out as planned now he is coming with another plan. See let me tell you, you plan is dead on arrival."

Nellie Apostolova

"But he's not investing in health and education. He's investing in diseases and mental manipulation. That way he can sell his drugs and convince people they are weak and need to buy them and depend on him. And chooses vulnerable people to manipulate."

Fayçal Azizi

"This is some major achievement in AFRICA and one should be grateful and proud, but I would like to draw your attention to the fact that this disease doesn’t really exist in all AFRICA.

"In Morocco for example we either have stopped it in the past or just not on the tropical side but we don’t have this disease, let’s just be precise about announcing the will to eliminate the disease over AFRICA. This continent already has a very degraded image in media so let just not make it worse with misinformation."

Bill Gates sends woman amazing gifts in secret Santa initiative

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bill Gates had sent a 33-year-old woman amazing gifts in the secret Santa program.

Shelby got 81 pounds worth of books, treats and other amazing things plus a donation made to the American Heart Association in her mother’s name.

The 33-year-old woman said that she had always thought it would really be great to be matched with someone as big as Bill Gates but never knew it would be this cool.

“I always thought it would be super cool to be matched with him some day, but I never really would have expected this to happen to me,” she said.

Every year, the Microsoft founder participates in the Reddit Secret Santa program where people are randomly matched together to share gifts.

To give her the gifts, Bill Gates had to research well into what Shelby would like. Her profile shows that she is a fan of movies like Harry Potter, Star Wars. Little wonder the gifts she got included some of the things she loves most.

Source: Legit.ng