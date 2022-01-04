The talented Pabi Cooper took to social media to share a cool and catchy video of her dancing with a friend

The South African music artist posted the video on TikTok and it has been an instant hit with Mzansi online users

Entertained online users have liked, shared and commented on the dance video which has over 63 000 likes

Paballo Basetsana Mothapo (@cooper_pabi) showed us showed mad skill and moves in a video she posted on TikTok recently.

Music Artist Pabi Cooper shared a cool dance video on social media recently. Image @cooper_pabi / TikTok and @cooper_pabi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Publicly known as Pabi Copper, the talented lady is an MC, dancer and vocalist.

"She is best known for her features on the Major League DJz Balcony Mix. In August 2021, she released her first single, Isiphithiphithi, featuring Reece Madlisa, Busta 929, and Joocy," as reported by Celebs Now.

Mzansi loves themselves a good dance video which is no wonder why her fun and catchy video has users intrigued and has received a lot of love. It currently has over 63 000 likes. In the clip she is seen dancing with a friend.

Here are some user’s reactions on TikTok:

@khweziGanyile said:

“Ngicela nigifundise ukudansa (Please teach me how to dance).”

@Officially_danko_12 asked:

“Pabi is that ama kip-kip t-shirt?? if it is. where did you buy it?”

@theyluvv.nomfundo said:

“One thing about you, you can dress.”

Amow 24 reacted:

“Pabi and creasing shoes.”

@WHAT CAN12345 replied:

“Cooper danko for the da

nce everyone is crazy with your dance.”

@THE QUEEN OF LIFE responded:

“You two know how to dance.”

@NokuthulaMkandla reacted:

“Love this.”

