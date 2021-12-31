Social media user @kulanicool posted a video of a woman dancing with a beer bottle balanced on her head

The woman in the clip is believed to be from Pretoria and her fellow compatriots are entertained by her moves

Mzansi online users commended the woman in the video, agreeing that ‘Pitori’ never disappoints

A Mzansi woman has us dancing along with her into the New Year after a video of her was posted on social media.

A video of a woman dancing with a beer bottle balanced on her head was posted on Twitter and Mzansi is loving it. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

The video was posted by @kulanicool on Twitter and shows the woman dancing with a beer bottle balanced on top of her head. She is seen moving effortlessly to the amaPiano beat at groove with the crowd cheering her on.

The post was captioned:

“It can only be pitori.”

Saffas are known for their love of good music and dance especially over this time of the year. So it came as no surprise that users were impressed by the woman’s skill and shared their reactions on the tweet:

@Bongs__SBM said:

“012 never disappoints.”

@rito_ria_sambo commented:

“My people don't disappoint.”

@DedonSydney replied:

“PTA huns can dance.”

@phiwo_mzizi reacted:

“Yhooo sana people are enjoying life carefree.”

@Ciccioline3 said:

“No other place can take on pitori. Sober or drunk.”

@SQMemela asked:

“Is this rehearsed at home before going out?”

@therealjaphbee said:

“This gender of ours has disappointed me in the last part.”

