A Nigerian university graduate, named Juliet Tsepav is a hardworking woman who makes her living from the sale of akamu (pap). She has created a thriving business for herself just by fulfilling the nutritional needs of people who consume the delicacy in her area.

Juliet is a 2016 graduate of psychology from Benue State University Makurdi. But she has since dropped her certificate to pursue her pap business.

Juliet Tsepav. Credit: Juliet Tsepav

Source: Original

How Juliet got into the pap business

In an interview, she told Legit.ng that she went into the business because of joblessness. She also said she doesn't want to be a total dependent since she hand to find a way to make some money.

According to Juliet, she first learnt how to make pap from a friend and she didn't intend it to be a business, but to feed her baby. She told Legit.ng:

"A friend actually thought me how to make the Pap when I gave birth to my 2nd child. Most persons saw it and it was their first time seeing Pap that was made with 6 different grains (Rice, Millet, Soyabeans, guinea corn, yellow maize, and groundnuts). Then, few friends reached out to me via inbox and advice I take it as a business that people will buy from me. And been that graduate who was jobless and decided to give it a trial."

How the business grew

When Legit.ng sought to know how she has fared in the business since she started, Juliet said it wasn't easy at the beginning but that things later improved. She said she has been able to purchase her own grinding machine. Her words:

"The first year was not just funny cos they were times that sales wouldn't be that just encouraging that I'll end up consuming it with my kids. This is my 3rd year in this business to the glory of God and I can say God has been really faithful, I make like times 3 - 4 of the quantity of grains that I used to make while I started the business and sell in no time. I now have customers even outside Benue State. I also have my grinding engine and trusting God for a dehydrator so I can start processing it to powdered form also."

