4 Times Children Rewarded Their Parents’ Sacrifices for Them, 1 Bought New Car for Mum
Responsible parents always sacrifice much for their children. Though there can never be an ultimate way to pay them back, young people have recently shown amazing ways people can put smiles on the faces of their mothers and fathers.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Some of them went as far as saving towards getting their parents gifts despite the fact that things were not all rosy for them.
In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four different instances where parents were rewarded for their efforts.
1. Hodiah Chepchirchir
A young daughter, Hodiah, went online with photos and a narrative of how she made her mother happy on Christmas Eve.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
She said that though things were not all good during the course of the year, she made sure to fulfil her promise because of how much her mother sacrificed for the family.
4 good things people did during festive season to make many smile, 1 Nigerian policeman gave out bags of rice
2. Regomoditswe Martha Ntshekisang
Martha once vowed that she was going to build a house for her mother. To make that happen, she had to save from her salary.
Upon graduation, the young lady searched for a job for years before she finally landed one with a multinational company.
3. Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro
Okoro's story is almost the same as Hodiah's because he made a vow to build a house for his mother even before he had the money to do so.
Returning from his National Youth Service Corps program, the man was unhappy after the wind blew off her house. Years later, he built the woman a four-bedroom structure.
4. Chike gifted mother a car
Popular Nigerian musician, Chike, made the Christmas season a special one for his mother. As a way to make her happy, he surprised her with a brand new vehicle.
When the mother saw it, she was overjoyed and held onto her son screaming. The woman prayed on the gift in a video shared on Instagram.
Make your parents happy
While getting cars and building houses could be very hard for many even though they would want to appreciate their parents, there are other gifts that could be worthwhile.
All that really matters is the intention behind the act.
Husband's gift to wife surprises many
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Instagram couple, Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, got people talking as the wife shared a short video of her and her husband.
In the short clip, the woman was led out of a Rolls Royce blindfolded by Masoud. Right in front of her was a private jet gift for her.
When the veil was taken off her eyes, the woman hugged her husband happily. She wrote that after 11 years, the man still found a way to surprise her.
Source: Legit.ng