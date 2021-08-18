A Nigerian graduate, Ali Dahiru, has shared the incredible story of how he left a banking job to venture into bread selling

The Kaduna-based young man said he was happy he took the decision as the business is more financially rewarding

Dahiru who said he was initially discouraged by some people advised young graduates to embrace legitimate businesses, no matter how little the profits are

Kaduna - Ali Dahiru, a polytechnic graduate based in Kaduna, claimed he resigned his job at a first generation bank and took to selling bread.

The Punch reported that Dahiru said his decision has turned out to be a blessing.

Bread sellers display at the roadside in Agege, Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, July 3, 2020. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that Dahiru holds a Higher National Diploma in Cooperative Economic and Management from Kaduna Polytechnic.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he hawked bread on the streets of Kaduna and was proud of his trade.

His words:

"After my graduation, I worked with Zenith Bank as ‘Contract Staff’ for six years, before I resigned to start selling bread."

How I started bread business - Dahiru

Speaking on he started the bread business, Dahiru said a man that was bringing bread to the bank arose his interest.

He said:

”It was during my annual leave that I decided to talk to a man who sells bread to us in the bank, indicating my interest in the trade.

“I had realised that what he earned in selling bread was more than my monthly earnings at the bank.

”He tried to discourage me on the grounds that as a graduate, bread-selling was not something I should embark on, but I insisted.

”I eventually resigned from the bank and started selling bread on a motorcycle, to the surprise and dismay of some people."

My economic status has risen

Dahiru said his economic status had risen now, compared with when he was a casual staff at the bank.

He also added that he was now in a position to assist people in need of money.

The banker turned bread seller said:

“I am not ashamed of selling bread as a graduate; those that parade themselves as graduates and do not have a source of income do ask for assistance from me; they should be ashamed, not me.

”I save a minimum of N5,000 daily if my customers did not default in settling my money, but if they do, I save N3000 daily."

Transportation challenge

Dahiru explained that the only challenge his business is facing has to do with transportation.

He said the motorbike he is currently using to transport bread to customers is inadequate.

Dahiru called on young graduates to embrace legitimate businesses, no matter the little amount they make from them.

Source: Legit