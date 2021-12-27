A young Nigerian lady was devastated after her boyfriend reportedly broke up with her on Christmas Day

The lady grieved hard as if someone close to her just died as Nigerians wondered why she could not control her emotions

There Nigerians who could not believe that someone would put their pain on camera for all to see in such a manner

A video showing a Nigerian lady crying without stopping after her boyfriend broke up with her has stirred massive reactions on social media.

ln the clip shared by Tunde Ednut, the lady out of frustration said she is ready to kill herself. She kept on crying despite her friend's attempt to console her.

The lady wept bitterly and said she is ready to die over the heartbreak. Photo source: @mufusatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Another lover will come, sorry

The friend said that she is not going to die. It was such a sad sight to behold. The lady grieved bitterly as if she had just lost someone.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered why she is so distraught over a heartbreak. There were people who offered consolation, telling her that she will get another lover.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gatherd over 5,000 icomments with more than 300,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

dammy___xx said:

"I don’t know why you people love someone so deep like that. Love can go anytime."

bimbolatoks_ said:

"How do people even fall in love. Like yes, I like u, but not like one mumu love like this."

mizkimoraprecious said:

"Who exactly records one that’s in pain?? This isn’t nice nah haba."

tolusayanfe said:

"Only valueless people make drama on matters like this..."

olu_wa.mayo_wa_ said:

"I don’t know why I’m even laughing."

mubarak_olalekan_ said:

"You think say you go carry your relationship enter next year. We enter 2022 single together."

Man took everything he bought for his ex-lor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man caused quite a stir on social media after taking back the television and decoder he bought for his girlfriend because the relationship ended.

In a video making the rounds, the lady in question could be seen begging the man not to go away with the gadgets, but no amount of pleading could change the man's mind.

The young man displayed what some men would actually do in the event of a broken relationship.

Source: Legit.ng