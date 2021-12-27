A kind Nigerian police officer has stirred massive reactions on Instagram when he gifted bags of rice to strangers

In a short video, the man stopped a keke driver and his passengers to know how their Christmas went

Many Nigerians who reacted to the clip said that they are surprised that there is such a kind officer in the police force

A viral video shared by @instablog9ja has captured a Nigerian policeman doing the unusual as he blessed people on Boxing Day so that they would not go hungry.

In the clip, after the man had interacted with them; asking the people how they celebrated their Christmas, he went into the booth of his car.

Many people were amazed by the policeman's kindness. Photo source: @instablog9ja

God will keep blessing you

The man brought out bags of rice and handed one each to them. He even gave a bag to the keke man driving them.

The beneficiaries were very amazed. As a response, they showered him with prayers, saying God will bless him and his source of income will never run dry.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of reactions below:

A Nigerian police officer did that?

to colect the gift self go fear me o.....hmmmm ....gift from black uniform men."

"What’s happening gan gan I want to know cos this unusual."

"Where will I see my own Olopa Santa."

"It seems these policemen did meeting, but it’s good sha."

"Where are all these kind police officers coming from."

"Good police officers still exist though...just that the bad ones already spoil their reputations."

"Na boys go suffer am as from Monday."

Another policeman surprised people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in the spirit of Christmas, a smartly dressed Nigerian policeman treated a commuter and his passengers to an unexpected pleasant surprise.

The unidentified policeman stopped a keke driver on an expressway and conducted the normal ride particulars check.

After being satisfied with his routine check on the tricycle, the officer didn't discharge the driver and surprisingly dipped his hand into his pocket.

Source: Legit.ng