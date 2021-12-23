A smart little boy gave an impressive speech in what appears to be a gathering of parents and children

In appreciation of his impressive performance, the boy was sprayed with cash by adults who attended the party

To avoid hearing stories, the boy decided to pick the money by himself, and he did it so fast that it sparked laughter

A boy who gave an impressive speech at a gathering of parents and children was blessed with cash by those present.

Against the tradition of allowing people to pick your money when one is sprayed at any party, the boy acted differently. He flung away the microphone in his hand and quickly started picking his money himself.

In the video shared on Instagram by KraksTv, the smart boy acted so fast that there was no time at all for anyone else to try picking the cash for him. He was seen in the video dashing from side to side as he picked his money.

His behaviour attracted a huge roar of laughter from the crowd who were at the party.

Many people online said the boy wanted to avoid the Poco Lee vs Portable story of someone else picking your money for you.

Social media users react as the boy opts to pick his money

@keekz_ng_

"Very good. From now on, just pack your money yourself before they use poco lee rate for you."

@joysmiles_:

"Mood forever I no wan hear story."

@titilay0mi

"Before he says Sunday school teacher ripped him."

@owominiree_

"Omolomo he quickly pack him money by himself, make any picker no come him share."

See the video below:

Portable accuses Pokolee of giving him only $600 out of $3000 sprayed on him by Wizkid

In another closely related story, Legit.ng previously reported how Zazu star, Portable accused Poco Lee of not giving him all the money sprayed on him while he performed. Portable said Poco Lee only gave him $600 out of the $3000 Wizkid sprayed him on stage.

The Zazu crooner had come out on social media to lambast Poco Lee for the act. He also said Poco Lee tried stealing his song by putting it under his name first.

In the social media spat, Portable warned that Poco Lee should accord him the respect he deserved. The whole quarrel was later said to be a publicity stunt.

