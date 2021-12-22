A group of friends has contributed money and built a house for another friend who is currently facing daunting financial challenges

The beneficiary was said to have been the one who encouraged his friends to relocate to Lagos and hustle when they were in the village

To pay him back, the friends have rallied around him his moment of pressing need are going to surprise him this Christmas with the gift of a brand new house in Lagos state

In a rare move, friends have provided shelter for a fellow friend who is facing financial challenges. The brand new house built from scratch is to be gifted to the man this Christmas.

The beneficiary, according to his friends is a good man who encouraged them to relocate to Lagos when they all finished school. He also housed them in his one-room apartment until they were able to stand on their own.

Opeyemi Babalola, one of the friends who built the house. Credit: Opeyemi Babalola

Source: Twitter

A post shared on Twitter by one of the friends named Opeyemi Babalola says:

"Friends contributed money to build a house for their friend who brought them to Lagos (he invited them to Lagos over 15 years ago). Things became bad for him when he lost his job 5 years ago. His friends built a house that will be handed to him as Christmas present on Saturday."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In an interview with Legit.ng, Babalola said they all met at Ekiti State University, then known as the University of Ado-Ekiti. After school, their friend encouraged them to move to Lagos. He housed them when they had no house of their own. He said:

"I am from Ekiti. He is from Lagos, one is from Cross River and another from Edo state. We all schooled in Ado. We met in UNAD. He housed us when we came here in his one room self contained apartment at Cele-Ijeshaone-room."

Woman buys a house for 6-year-old son as a birthday gift

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported how a woman bought a house for her 6-year-old son. She bought the house for him as a birthday present.

The woman identified as Mercymaluli Maluli stared huge reactions online when she gifted the child with the house.

But the businesswoman said her son has always wanted a house for himself. She said she decided to bring her son's dream to reality.

Source: Legit.ng