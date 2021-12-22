Tom Alims has a passion for helping young children and so he committed himself to share free sandals to those who go to school barefooted

The young man started the project in the year 2012 during his final year and since then has not looked back as he continued to impact the lives of young children

Tom's one-sandal-to-a-feet project has been lauded and has even expanded such that he said he's floating an NGO to help anchor his dream of helping children

A kind Nigerian identified as Tom Alims is touching the lives of young children in a modest way. He goes from school to school sharing free sandals to children who go bare-footed.

Tom started the noble idea in 2012 when he was a final year student at Fidei Polytechnic, Benue state. The project has attracted huge attention and garnered support.

Tom Alims with school children after sharing sandals. Credit: Tom Alims

Source: Original

In an interview, Tom told Legit.ng how he came about the idea:

"I started in 2012 during my final year in school to mark my 25th birthday. During NYSC was the second time I was doing the project. I brought the project home after the NYSC edition in 2019 when we distributed over 150 pairs of sandals across 5 public primary schools in Calabar South LGA of Cross River State."

How Tom gets his funds

When Legit.ng asked him how he gets funds with which he buys the large number of sandals, he said:

"I get funds through my personal savings and with support from friends and well-wishers through my Facebook community and beyond."

He also spoke of the impact the project is having on the lives of children as parents are excited to see their children with brand new sandals.

"I may not be able to quantify the impact made on the lives of the children who are beneficiaries of this project, but from feedback we get through their Teachers and Head Teachers as they do receive from families of the children, it has been great. Parents are excited that their children would no longer go to school barefooted or with bathroom slippers. The shame of having their children appear so tartated is taken off them. For the children, they are excited to be wearing new sandals and it serves as motivation for them to continue going to school."

