TikTok user, @daddysol_sa, had internet users vibing with a recent post that showed off his smooth dance moves

Rocking a mini skirt and yellow beanie, the TikTeoker grooved to none other than Dbn Nyts ft. Zinhle Ngidi & Trademark's Shumaya

A glance through his page revealed that the vibes don't stop as @daddysol_sa continues to move his hips

@daddysol_sa created a truly amazing vibe with his latest dance video. The local dad danced his way into the hearts of tons of TikTokers in his miniskirt and beanie.

Dbn Nyts ft. Zinhle Ngidi & Trademark's 2015 hit song Shumaya complemented the slick and energetic vibe of @daddysol_sa.

A video of a man in a miniskirt grooving his life away to 'Shumaya' has gone viral on social media. Image: @daddysol_sa / TikTok

He exuded so much confidence in the outfit

Confidence flowed as easily as he moved his feet with a stylish miniskirt doing little to stop his Shakira-esque hip movements.

The TikToker brought back some nostalgic memories of 2015 for his followers that number in the thousands.

A quick squizz through his account displays his pure love for dancing while the comment section of his recent post shows that internet users cannot get enough.

Social media users can't get enough of his performance

@maryjanentshwane1 commented:

"You are the reason why I love Tiktok!"

@tamiiiiika added:

"One thing uncle you can move! Do it again!"

@gertudejonga0 shared:

"You are awesome."

@buntumjindi expressed:

"Wife: Who’s skirt is this?

"Husband: Mine, I wear them when dancing!"

@phiwe8762 remembered:

"I was getting married while dancing to this song!"

@iam.mbalenhle stated:

"You look so good in that outfit!"

