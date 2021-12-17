The story of a 56-year-old Ghanaian man who works as a truck pusher has surfaced online and has left netizens emotional

The LinkedIn post sighted by a reputable Ghanaian news media Yen revealed that the old citizen has been grinding in the sun for 30 years

Noble Wisdom Dordoe, a netizen shared that the unidentified man makes at least Ghc10 (N665) and and at most Ghc15 (N998) per day

Pictures of an energetic 56-year-old Ghanaian man has surfaced online and has got many talking. A post sighted by a trusted Ghanaian news media Yen on the LinkedIn timeline of Noble Wisdom Dordoe shared that, the elderly man whose name was not disclosed has been working as a truck pusher for 30 years.

Noble revealed that the hardworking man whose work requires a lot of energy makes daily sales of Ghc10-15 (N665-N998).

Noble with 56-year-old truck pusher Photo credit: Noble Wisdom Dordoe/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Wisdom, in his post shared that the 56-year-old man approached him and asked for a shirt and trouser for the upcoming Christmas celebration.

The story of the elder truck pusher sparked a lot of conversations online.

Netizens resorted to the comments section of the post to express how they feel about the old man's story.

Social media reacts

Alhassan A. Aziz commented:

"Stories like these always dishearten and cringe my stomach and I always pray to Almighty God for those who have taken their time to listen to people like this man, my prayers for you always blessed more so that you can repatriate people from Hardship and no turning point."

Kingsford Arthur thought:

"I have known this truck pusher since my childhood days at Bubiashie...His truck is the most decorated in Ghana."

Prince Botwe wrote:

"I know this man very well. I have known him to be a truck pusher even when I was in Primary school. I remember when the guys at Bubuashie use to make fun of him because he dresses like Bob Okala of blessed memory. It is very sad seeing him in this situation. He use to be one of the cleanest truck pushers in Bubuashie. His state now clearly shows that things are not the same anymore. Too sad!"

Askalemariam Daley replied:

"Noble there will always be the poor amongst us until the end of day. All we can do is give help when and where we can."

