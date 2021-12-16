The year 2021 has been an eventful year for content making on social media. Many people regaled us with videos that lightened our moods.

While life was happening to people, those videos came as comic relief in a year that was still battling with a pandemic that started in 2020.

The kids entertained us much. Photo source: @diaryofaniajagirl, @codedblog, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In this report, Legit.ng will be giving a rundown of those cute clips that many could not get enough of.

1. Kid copied grandma's style of walking

In this particular video, a mischievous kid who had mastered his grandma's posture while walking demonstrated it.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It was revealed that he had only stayed with the woman for three days. When the grandma saw what he was doing, the kid remained serious in his act.

2. Girl acted spiritual while on the assembly ground

A video of a little girl reacting to a song during an assembly session made for great content on social media. She waved her hands as if she was moved by the Holy Spirit.

People said that she must have seen her parents act in such a manner during praise and worship sessions in the church.

3. Kid drove toy car inside filling station

A kid drove her toy car into a filling station, wanting to be served like other motorists. The petrol attendant humoured her.

Immediately after she pulled up at the pump, the attendant pretended to sell. After the fake sale, the kid paid.

4. Girl twerked to Naira Marley's song

Many months ago, a child's dance moves to Naira Marley's Koleyewon song got massive attention. At a point during her performance, she held the table and twerked.

When Naira Marley posted this video online, he funnily wondered if he is the father of the child.

5. Mother twerked, made her baby laugh

Several months ago when #BussitChallenge was raving on social media, a mother decided to participate in front of her infant.

The baby laughed at his mother's attempt to twerk. Photo source: @hakunama_tat

Source: Twitter

Just as she was going to show off her twerking skill, her baby started laughing at the whole show. The mother joined in and could not complete the challenge.

Next, 2022

If 2021 could give this much entertainment, there could be much more waiting to happen the next year. Kids arguably ruled this annum, would they in 2022?

Stop following me everywhere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mum tired of how her kids follow her everywhere in the house stirred reactions online.

In a short video shared online, the mother spoke to the twins in a matter-of-fact manner. She asked them why they keep following her everywhere.

The babies stayed on the floor, wondering why their mother was suddenly serious. The mother said that they kept invading her privacy.

Source: Legit.ng