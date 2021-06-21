The video of a baby behaving like an adult with her toy car has got people laughing hard on social media

The kid 'paid' a fuel attendant to serve her car fuel after she drove the gadget into a filling station and positioned it in front of a pump

After pretending to sell the content to her, the lady bid the kid farewell as the baby drove off the spot

A cute video of a baby wanting her toy vehicle to be served as a normal car at a filling station has got many people talking.

Give my toy some fuel

In the clip, the kid drove the toy in front of an attendant and 'paid' her. The lady humoured her, took the pump, and pretended to serve her.

Many people were wowed by the kid's funny act. Photo source: @kid.are.joy

Source: Instagram

She was satisfied

After some seconds, the baby drove off the spot to give another customer space. It was really a lovely moment to watch.

The attendant also waved her as she would do to a normal customer. People said the video is so cute.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 41,000 likes with tens of comments. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hemchandra1938 said:

"Please fill the tank."

bman_276 said:

"She pulled up..."

98mirjana said:

"This is so funny."

Another toy car served a purpose

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video captured a kid and a woman believed to be his mum having a special time together in a lovely way.

In the clip that has gathered thousands of views and reactions online, the woman took off a cover cloth from a toy car.

The boy sat inside, powered it, and drove it off the car park. Just as one thinks he is about zooming off, he took a proper turn and came back to his mum.

The woman took down a stand behind the car and stood on it as the young boy finally drove off in a majestic manner.

Source: Legit Nigeria