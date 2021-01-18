Little baby laughs hard as mum tries to twerk for the gram, video goes viral

- A little baby has given so many positive vibes with his reaction to his mum's attempt to join the #BussItChallenge

- The mum, Tatiana Elizabeth Price, who posted the video of her son laughing said she finally participated in the challenge

- Many tweeps said the baby's cuteness makes them want to go and have their own kids

A mother and model, Tatiana Elizabeth Price, has generated massive reactions online after posting a video of her trying to join the #BussItChallenge.

As the mother was about showing her banging shape and twerking, her baby burst into uncontrollable laughter in a video that has been seen over one million times.

The mother joined in and turned what would have been a proper twerking video into a comedy show.

Captioning the video on Twitter, the mother said that she finally joined the #BussItChallenge, hinting that the result was the opposite of what she had planned.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has got over 160,000 likes from people who found it quite funny.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Scherlie_ said:

"He said 'you’re somebody’s mother.'"

@archiebeatz said:

"Awwwww this is so adorable. My wife and I are about to have our first child in a week. I hope he enjoys watching mom and dad clown and laughs like this."

@MaybeAntonio said:

"Lol babies laughing is forever great."

@Lgbt_Noir said:

"The moment you're SURE you don't like/want kids, you find a cute one! I SWEAR!"

@isharishami said:

"She told her baby “stop” that baby really said 'go aheaddd' and started dying laughing again."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that it appears #BussItChallenge is one trend DJ Cuppy won't be joining anytime soon.

The billionaire daughter in a recent tweet expressed how tempted she is to join the trend. In a follow-up tweet, she revealed her parents won't take it likely.

The "Buss It" challenge requires participants to look busted while wearing no makeup and average home clothes during Nelly's line for the first video.

