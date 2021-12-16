A Nigerian lady has made history in her community in style as she got conferred a chieftaincy title

Chief Suo Chapele bagged what was her dad's title, breaking a 100-year-old Urhobo tradition in the process

The lady's feat has been hailed across social media bringing up again the argument about where the future of the world is headed

The momentum-gaining argument that the future is female has once again reared its head after a lady bagged a chieftaincy title in her community.

The Nigerian lady, Suo Chapele, was recently conferred the title of Okugbe 2 of Udu Kingdom, making her the first female to achieve the feat in nearly 100 years of Urhobo tradition's existence.

The lady father's title was transferred to her Photo Credit: @Officialsuo

According to a video shared by @datswasup on Instagram, the accordance of chieftaincy titles was something given to sons before Chief Suo came into the picture.

Chief Suo Chapele reacts

Reacting to her feat, the recipient of the title which belonged to her dad, said her immediate family is blessed with capable men and women.

In an Instagram post, she appreciated her family members for the support which was pivotal in seeing her through the process.

She wrote:

"Now that the euphoria of this process is dying down,I’ve got to say the most massive Migwo (Thank you)to my family.

"We are blessed with strong & very capable men & women in the Chapele family & without Una blessings & support una little Sister wouldn’t have been able to go through with this."

Nigerians celebrate the new chief

@lyf_of_sham stated:

"Is she searching for a husband .. congratulations wifey."

@paskkybaby wrote:

"Wat did u say about a woman again? Congratulations sis."

@o_bissy remarked:

"See my smiling here like i knowher personally congratulations."

@onelove_sandra thought:

"Congratulations female child matters too it’s about time."

@chyzzykekeudeoji reacted:

"Congratulations sis , 1 sister’s win is all sisters win … more wins girl."

Chinese woman bags chieftaincy title in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Chinese woman had bagged chieftaincy title in Lagos.

The woman by the name of Ms Diana Chen was given the title of "Yeye Onile-Aje" of Iru land by the Oba of Iru kingdom, HRM Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II.

In pictures shared by @yoobapedia and Oniru of Iru kingdom, the lady stooped as a crown bearing the title is placed on her head.

With the recognition, the Chinese national will be addressed as Chief Ms Diana Chen.

The chieftaincy conferment was greeted with mixed thoughts from social media users.

Source: Legit Nigeria