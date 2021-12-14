Popular Nigerian comedian, Broda Shaggi, has left fans in stitches over his recent encounter with a white woman

The funnyman known for acting like a tout was heard changing his accent as he tried to woo the oyinbo lady

Broda Shaggi warned fans not to laugh at his change of voice but a number of them remained amused by it

Popular Nigerian comedian, Samuel Perry better known as Broda Shaggi, has amused fans on social media after his encounter with an oyinbo woman was captured on camera.

In a video posted on Broda Shaggi’s page, he was seen trying to woo a white lady on the street while abroad.

The comedian started his pick-up lines by calling the oyinbo lady beautiful. He then proceeded to introduce himself as Broda Shaggi, the number one fine boy agbero, melanin popping, black-skinned boy.

Broda Shaggi, still in his strange accent asked the oyinbo lady for her phone number so they can chat on WhatsApp.

In the caption he wrote:

“Abeg leave my accent o I don dey try find wife for abroad now. This country don dey hard. Before my pikin say “daddy what were you doing in your early days.”

Internet users react

Whitemoney__:

"Oh God."

Unilagolodo:

"Number one what?"

Thisizstainless:

"Me when I first travel out."

Doubledstwins:

"Talk on whatsup? ❤️ @brodashaggi."

Ogbacolette:

"Ur accent na Nigerian British because wt*f."

Real_toyo:

"Wetin be talk on “wasop."

Nice one.

