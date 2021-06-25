A Chinese woman has been honoured with a chieftaincy title by the Oba of Iru kingdom in Lagos state

The woman named Chief Ms Diana Chen will now be addressed as "Yeye Onile-Aje" of Iru Land following the title.

Mixed reactions have trailed the chieftaincy conferment with many stressing that it was uncalled for

A Chinese national has recently been conferred a chieftaincy title in Lagos, Yoobapedia reports.

The woman by the name of Ms Diana Chen was given the title of "Yeye Onile-Aje" of Iru land by the Oba of Iru kingdom, HRM Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II.

Chinese lady conferred with chieftaincy title in Lagos state Photo Credit: @yoobapedia

Source: Instagram

In pictures shared by @yoobapedia and Let's table this matter, the lady stooped as a crown bearing the title is placed on her head.

With the recognition, the Chinese national will be addressed as Chief Ms Diana Chen.

The chieftaincy title didn't sit well with many

The chieftaincy conferment was greeted with mixed thoughts from social media users.

Many frowned at the development as their argument was that the same can't be done for Nigerians in China.

@patomuller4 said:

"I can’t click like on this post,what the fu*ck is this?what going on in this country,why are you people doing like this,they can’t do this in country are u people mad."

@d_m_l_d commented:

"This is nonesense...can we be chief in their own country?! When will we stop this dumb behaviour? Shio..."

@oduromio4 reacted:

"We may laff at this and just joke about it!! But seriously GRADUALLY,we have sold all our birth Rights."

@altarspacee remarked:

"This is total rubbish and insult to our heritage. This people are not fit to be custodian of our dying culture."

@borokini_omoola wrote:

"No big deal, I've seen a black Nigeria samurai but only in a cartoon sha."

Another Chinese man bagged chieftaincy title in Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Chinese businessman had bagged a chieftaincy title in Kano.

The recipient named Zhang who spoke the Hausa language vowed to strengthen the relationship between his people and the people of Kano.

He said:

"I will work towards strengthening the relationship between the people of Kano and the people of our country, China."

The title of Wakilin Yan China which means leader of the Chinese residents was bestowed on Zhang as he was decorated with a turban and robes.

Zhang is also to attend meetings at the Emir’s palace and also participate in the traditional horse-riding festival known as Durbar if he wishes.

