A young lady named Chidinma and the love of her life has walked down the aisle after she took the bold step of shooting her shot nine years ago

Chidinma sent a happy birthday message to the man identified as Ikeneje in 2012 and requested for his phone number in subsequent conversation

According to report, they started dating in 2020 and finally tied the knot in 2021; many social media users have reacted to this

A young Nigerian lady identified as Chidinma who slid into a man's DM in 2012 has finally walked down the aisle with him nine years after their first conversation.

In a Facebook screenshots that were shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, Chidinma messaged the man named Ikeneje to wish him a happy birthday.

The young lady walked down the aisle with the love of his life after nine years of their first conversation. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

He responded and they started checking up on each other. After the lady told Ikeneje that she makes pastries for a living, the man jokingly said she would bake their wedding cake. The lady corrected him immediately.

In his response, Ikeneje told Chidinma that there's nobody that can change what God has ordained. The lady then took their conversation a step further by requesting for his phone number.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@footplugg1 said:

"I don comot bulletproof pls someone shoot me your shot."

@obia_nuju_ wrote:

"Awwwwwwwww., no be say I no sabi shoot shot.. I just dy fear receipt."

@seyon_oils commented:

"It's like I'm not using my social media well."

@amyesomchi wrote:

"I want to shoot my shot but we'd get married the coming Saturday, wo, 9 years far."

@kharacta_ said:

"I tried shooting and it backfired."

Lady marries man she responded to his message on social media

In similar news, a Nigerian couple, Ameenu and Yetunde, showed people how the internet can be used to find lasting love that leads to marriage.

In a post with photos that were shared by The Punch, Ameenu on one morning in 2018 sent Yetunde a DM, introducing himself.

After that, he asked after the lady's welfare. He then went ahead to tell the lady he has been noticing some of her posts.

Source: Legit Newspaper