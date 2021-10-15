A young Nigerian lady Olori Adenike O. Babalola-Okekporo has recalled her touching life story as she celebrated getting fully-funded UK scholarship

Adenike recalled how her life took a drastic different turn after her dad lost his job in Germany and was deported to Nigeria

The young lady struggled through life and almost lost hope before help came her way and has now fulfilled her longtime dream

Against all odds, a young Nigerian lady has achieved her dreams of studying in the UK as she bagged a fully-funded scholarship.

The lady identified as Olori Adenike O. Babalola-Okekporo shared her life story as she celebrated two milestones at the same time - the scholarship and attaining a new age.

She got the scholarship against all odds Photo Credit: Facebook/Olori Adenike O. Babalola-Okekporo, Strath

Source: Facebook

In a lengthy post in Facebook group Life, Adenike shared how things were going fine until her dad was set up at work in Germany and deported to Nigeria.

She went from attending a private school to a public one

Life itself became difficult and she went from going to private school to attending a public one.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I was admitted into one public school in Ibadan. I had wanted to be in science class but I was admitted into commercial class because there was no space in science class.

"On the very first day, I cried when I saw crowd in my class unlike the private school with the population of less than 20 students in a class."

It had always been her dream to study in UK

An Uncle who took her away in a bid to provide assistance would later leave her to herself.

It was at the point of almost giving up that she got help from strangers she met on social media.

Now a graduate student of the University of Strathclyde in UK, Adenike said it has always been her dream and was happy it became a reality.

Social media reacts

Auraa Cool said:

"Your story is a motivation to everyone and yet again a proof that Hardwork, dedication ND patience pay off in the End. I celebrate you for your success n more to come in life ❤️. Enjoy it, savour it cos no one has earned it more if not you."

Funmilayo Olajide Adetifa wrote:

"A big congratulations. Happy birthday too. This story is a great challenge to the youths of nowadays. Never give up on yourself; if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Well done dear."

Omotolani Treasure commented:

"I’m in somewhat of an academic mix where your academic ability doesn’t matter and today didn’t go well

"I left school after crying hard in a corner but after reading this

"I believe I’ll bounce back and testify "

Abraham Sarah remarked:

"Wow, wow I thought I'm the only one who went through something similar, but your story is truly inspiring. you were recalcitrant on the right path, surely ur determination pays. Thump up for you dear."

Nigerian lady who begged to buy JAMB form bags scholarship to UK university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who had begged family members before she could buy JAMB form gets UK scholarship.

In a lengthy post, the lady said that she never knew she would make it this far considering the background she came from.

While her mates were awake studying at night, the lady said she would surf the internet for scholarship opportunities and that was how she got a Chevron scholarship in the university.

Source: Legit