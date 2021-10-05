A young Nigerian lady, Lovelyn Chiamaka Obiakor, who had to struggle to pay school fees in her first year in the university has succeeded

Chiamaka said that she was always going through the internet searching for scholarships while others are up reading

With her Swansea University scholarship, she will be in the United Kingdom for her post-graduate studies

A Nigerian lady, Lovelyn Chiamaka Obiakor, has taken to LinkedIn to show her happiness after she was able to secure a scholarship abroad.

In a lengthy post, the lady said that she never knew she would make it this far considering the background she came from.

Many congratulated her. Photo source: LinkedIn/Lovelyn Chiamaka Obiakor

A family member paid for her JAMB form

Showing that hard work always pays off, the lady revealed that she had to beg a family member to give her money for JAMB registration.

That was not all, to be able to pay her first-year school fees in the university, she had to borrow the money from a church.

While her mates were awake studying at night, she would surf the internet for scholarship opportunities and that was how she got a Chevron scholarship in the university.

A resourceful undergraduate

It should be noted that Chiamaka was a very resourceful student during her undergraduate days. In 2017 after university, she was selected for YALI.

With many ups and downs, some of which were caused by the pandemic, the lady was finally able to get a Swansea University scholarship.

The Nigerian lady also went online to share snaps of mail of her past successes. Nigerians took to her comment section to congratulate her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kinika Covenant Chigamezu said:

"Truly it takes the hammer of persistence and perseverance to drive the nail of success. Congratulations dear, see you at the apogee of your career."

Chijioke Nwosu said:

"Congratulations Amaka. I look forward to seeing where this will take you and what you will do going forward. Well done indeed."

Omotomilola Onabowu said:

"Congratulations, Lovelyn! Your hardwork and persistence paid off. Have a rewarding academic year."

Marcellinus Chibuike Ogudo said:

"Congratulations dear Pharm Lovelyn Chiamaka Obiakor I am a witness to your resilience. Excel in all your undertaking."

