A strong woman identified as Jacky Hunt-Broersma has broken a world record after she ran her 104th marathon with one leg

Jacky, unfortunately, lost her left leg to cancer years back and has since then determined to prove that there is a lot of ability in disability

The 46-year-old lady is expecting the Guinness World Records to certify her record-beating run with one leg, saying she likes to push herself

In an inspiring show of immense strength and rare determination, a woman named Jacky Hunt-Broersma has completed 104 consecutive marathons in a row.

What makes Jacky's athletic agility exceptional is that she has only one leg, having lost the other to cancer some years back.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma lost one leg to cancer but refused to pity herself. Photo credit: @NCrunnerjacky.

Source: Twitter

She wants the record certified by Guinness World Records

According to the story, her performance is a record-beating one hence she wants it certified by the Guinness World Records.

Jacky has reportedly run an amazing 26.2 miles every day for 104 days since mid-January, and it normally takes her around five hours to complete. She has beaten the record for the most marathons run in a row, although it is yet to be certified.

Jacky told the BBC:

"I'm an all or nothing person, so I just threw myself in. I love pushing boundaries and seeing how far I can push. Running has made such a difference on my mental state and it showed me how strong my body can be. It gave me a total new acceptance of who I am and that I can do hard things."

The inspiring story was later reposted on Instagram by @bbcnews and it got many views.

See the post below:

Instagram users react

@tillisona said:

"What an absolute legend!! Amazing achievements. Inspiring!!"

@usher3121 commented:

"There are some amazing and inspirational people in this world, that's wonderful."

@kwamezack_ said:

"This is an inspiration."

@pinkyramansingh commented:

"Brave lady! Commendable!."

Source: Legit.ng