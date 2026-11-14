Armed men abducted four people, including a graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, from a farm in the Alabata area on Tuesday night

The Students' Union Government of FUNAAB confirmed a ₦500 million ransom demand and urged the public not to spread unverified information about the abduction

Ogun State Police said rescue operations were already under way after the incident was reported to security agencies

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Four people, including a recent graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), were abducted by suspected kidnappers on Tuesday night in the Alabata area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said rescue operations began as soon as the report reached the police.

As reported by Channels Television, available information disclosed that armed men stormed a farm where the victims were working and took them to an unknown location.

₦500 million ransom demanded

The Students' Union Government (SUG) of FUNAAB disclosed in a statement that the kidnappers had demanded a ₦500 million ransom for the release of the four victims.

The union said the abduction was reported to security agencies on Tuesday, shortly after it occurred.

One of the victims, identified only as Hannah, is described as a recent graduate of the institution.

The SUG acknowledged her as part of the broader FUNAAB community despite having completed her studies.

"The union is deeply concerned about the safety of the victims. Although Hannah is a recent graduate, she remains an important member of the wider FUNAAB community, and we recognise the distress this situation has caused her family, friends and loved ones," the statement read.

The union appealed for calm and urged residents of Alabata as well as members of the university community to avoid any actions that could interfere with ongoing security operations. It also warned against the spread of unverified information, saying such reports could harm efforts to secure the victims' release.

The SUG said it remained hopeful that all four victims would be freed safely and without harm.

Police rescue operations are under way

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that operatives were actively pursuing leads to locate and rescue the victims.

"We are on the issue since it happened; rescue operations are in top gear," Babaseyi said.

No further details on the identities of the other three victims or the suspected kidnappers had been released at the time of this report.

Bandits abduct pregnant woman, baby, 2 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen broke into multiple homes at Alrahus Estate in Kaduna's Millennium City around 11:30pm on Monday, moving from house to house

The husband of the pregnant woman said he was in Abuja when his wife called to warn him that attackers were forcing their way into their compound.

The abductors contacted the husband after fleeing with his pregnant wife and demanded a ransom for her release.

Source: Legit.ng