Bayer Leverkusen are open to selling or loaning out Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface in January 2026

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed Boniface wants to leave the Bundesliga club, which is prepared to let him go

Two clubs have already asked about Boniface's availability, though neither has been publicly identified

Bayer Leverkusen are willing to let Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface leave the club in January, either on a permanent transfer or on loan, after two unnamed clubs made enquiries about signing him.

German football journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Boniface himself wants to move on from Leverkusen, and the club has signalled it will not stand in his way.

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to sanction Victor Boniface’s departure in January, either permanently or on loan. Photo by Rene Nijhuis

Source: Getty Images

The identities of the two interested clubs remain undisclosed.

Reason Leverkusen and Bonifce wants to part ways

Boniface currently sits third in Leverkusen's striker hierarchy, a sharp fall from the form that made him one of Europe's most exciting forwards just two seasons ago, Africa Soccer reports.

His contract with the Bundesliga club runs until 2028, meaning Leverkusen holds significant leverage in any negotiation over his exit fee.

To help him recover match sharpness after a serious knee injury, Leverkusen sent Boniface on loan to fellow Bundesliga side Werder Bremen for the 2025-26 season. That spell, however, did not deliver the consistent performances needed to reignite his case for a starting role at Leverkusen.

From Bundesliga sensation to fringe player

Boniface arrived at Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023 and immediately made an enormous impression in Germany.

In his debut campaign, he scored 14 goals and added 8 assists in the Bundesliga, winning the Rookie of the Season award and earning a place in the league's Team of the Season.

He also swept the Rookie of the Month award for four consecutive months from August to November 2023, a record for an African player making his Bundesliga debut, and won the Player of the Month award in August 2023.

His first season in Germany coincided with one of the most remarkable periods in Leverkusen's history.

According to Transfermarkt, the club completed an unbeaten Bundesliga title run, won the DFB-Pokal, and lifted the DFL-Supercup.

Boniface collected all three domestic trophies.

He also played a key role in Leverkusen's run to the UEFA Europa League final that season, finishing the competition with 5 goals, though the club fell short of European glory in the final.

What comes next for the Super Eagles striker

Despite those achievements, Boniface has struggled to recapture his best form since returning from his knee injury, and his opportunities at Leverkusen have dried up considerably.

A January move now appears the most likely outcome for all parties involved.

Whether the transfer takes the form of a permanent deal or another loan will likely depend on what the two interested clubs are prepared to offer.

Boniface gifts cancer patient ₦1 million

Legit,ng previously reported about Boniface’s ₦1 million gift to Joyce Nduka, who is seeking help to pay for her jaw cancer treatment.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker made the transfer during a TikTok livestream after hearing she needed about ₦4 million. The moving moment drew praise online as Boniface faces a difficult spell in his football career, with reports saying he is keen to leave the club in January.

Source: Legit.ng