Nigeria's minister of power, Joseph Tegbe, addressed ongoing electricity outages affecting four states, including Lagos and the FCT

Planned maintenance at Egbin Power Station and gas supply constraints have reduced electricity available on the national grid, he said

Tegbe said the first generating units could return to service within 48 to 72 hours as repairs continue

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria's minister of power, Joseph Tegbe, has acknowledged a significant reduction in electricity supply affecting households and businesses across four states, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.

In a statement released on Friday, November 6, 2026, Tegbe said three separate problems combined to worsen the situation. Planned maintenance at Egbin Power Station, constrained gas supply to some thermal power stations, and sabotage of key transmission lines have all reduced how much power can be moved across the national grid. Grid operators responded by implementing load shedding in affected areas to manage the shortfall.

Nigeria's Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, explains the factors behind electricity outages affecting Lagos, FCT and two other states. Photo: Josepgh Olasunkanmi Tegbe

Source: Facebook

Power Outage in Nigeria: Lagos Among Hardest Hit

Tegbe noted that the destruction of transmission infrastructure has been especially damaging in Lagos, where it blocked alternative routes that engineers would normally use to reroute electricity supply.

He did not name the other affected states in his statement.

Blackout in Nigeria: What the Ministry Is Doing

The minister said his team is working to bring damaged generating units back online in phases, with the first expected to return to service within 48 to 72 hours of his statement. Work is also ongoing with gas suppliers to improve fuel delivery to thermal stations and speed up repairs to the sabotaged infrastructure.

"My team and I are working to return the affected generating units to service in phases, with the first units coming back online within the next 48 to 72 hours," Tegbe said.

"We are also working with operators to improve gas supply and accelerate repairs to the damaged infrastructure."

He thanked those affected for their patience and promised to issue further updates as supply is gradually restored.

Ikeja Electric Apologises Seven Times in Nine Days

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric has come under renewed scrutiny after issuing seven public apologies within nine days over its inability to provide the minimum 20 hours of daily electricity promised to customers on Band A feeders.

The electricity distribution company repeatedly acknowledged supply failures in notices published on its official X handle between October 27 and November 4, 2026, raising concerns about persistent power disruptions across parts of Lagos.

The development comes as households and businesses continue to grapple with unreliable electricity despite paying higher tariffs under the Band A service classification.

Source: Legit.ng