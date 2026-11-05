Canada increased its passport and travel document fees as of March 31, 2026, citing inflation and service delivery costs

The new fee structure separates applicants by age, with adults aged 16 and above eligible for either a 5-year or 10-year passport

Children can only obtain a 5-year passport under the updated Canadian passport system, as published by the system

Canada has updated its passport fees and eligibility rules, with changes that took effect on 31 March 2026 and will continue to adjust annually under the Service Fees Act.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada department confirmed that the fee revisions reflect rising inflation and the costs of delivering passport services. Any application received on or after 31 March 2026 is subject to the new pricing.

Canada sets minimum age requirements for 5-year passports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada: Age rules and passport validity

One key detail in the updated system is the age threshold that determines passport options. Adults aged 16 and older can choose between the 5-year and the 10-year passport.

Children, however, are restricted to the 5-year passport regardless of preference, as no 10-year option exists for younger applicants.

Canada's updates passport fee structure

For adults aged 16 and above living in Canada, a 10-year passport now costs $163.50, up from the previous fee of $160. Those who prefer a shorter validity period can opt for a 5-year adult passport, which now costs $122.50, compared to the old fee of $120.

Children's passports, which are issued with a 5-year validity only, have also seen a slight increase. The fee moved from $57 to $58.50 for applicants living in Canada.

The government noted that fees will continue to change on a regular basis in line with the Service Fees Act, meaning Canadians should expect gradual adjustments in the years ahead rather than a single large increase at any one point.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng