Former US President Barack Obama broke his silence on the US midterm election results, saying Americans sent a clear message

Obama credited outstanding candidates across the country for the results, noting they shared core values despite different backgrounds

Obama outlined what he described as the next steps for his administration in the remaining two years in office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

USA - Former US President Barack Obama has responded to the outcome of the US midterm elections, saying voters made clear they want leaders who bring people together rather than drive them apart.

Legit.ng reports that Democrats flipped control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 US midterm elections.

Obama says voters want leaders who unite the country and offer practical solutions to everyday challenges. Photo credit: @BarackObama

Source: Getty Images

Obama said Americans also want politicians who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face, rather than empty rhetoric.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via his Instagram handle barackobama on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Obama praises candidates and election officials

The former president credited the results to candidates who stepped forward across the country, including in areas that were considered unlikely wins.

He said those candidates came from different backgrounds and held a range of political views, but shared a commitment to public service and to the people they sought to represent.

Obama also extended appreciation to the many election officials and volunteers from both political parties who helped run what he described as a smooth electoral process, calling their role one of the most essential functions of democracy.

Obama outlines next steps

With roughly two years remaining in office, Obama said his administration would focus on making changes wherever it has the power to do so. He also said the priority would be to prevent further damage and lay the groundwork for the future.

"Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face," Obama said.

He added:

"While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future."

Trump discloses why Republicans suffered heavy defeat

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump publicly attributed part of the Republican heavy midterm defeat to Iran.

Trump warned he would veto any legislation he considered 'insane' that Democrats might pass.

The US president linked voter behaviour during the midterms to public concerns over petrol prices.

Source: Legit.ng