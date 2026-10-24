Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi disclosed the figures during an interview after attending court proceedings in Abuja

Out of 880 cases determined so far, the outcomes varied significantly beyond the convictions alone

Fagbemi also addressed a separate controversy surrounding media access to the ongoing trial

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria's federal government has secured 653 convictions in an ongoing mass terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja, according to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

Fagbemi disclosed the figures to journalists shortly after attending proceedings in the latest phase of the trial, describing it as one of the most significant exercises of its kind since the mass trials began.

Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi speaks on the outcome of Nigeria's ongoing mass terrorism trial in Abuja. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @NERCNG

Source: Twitter

Of the 880 cases the courts have so far determined, 653 suspects were convicted, seven were acquitted, and 27 were discharged. The minister indicated that the final tally would be available once proceedings conclude.

"We are not through with the trial, but as at 12:15pm today, we had about 880 tried. Of the 880, 653 have been convicted, seven acquitted and 27 discharged," Fagbemi told reporters. "But by tomorrow when we will conclude the exercise, we will be able to give the final figure."

Fagbemi attributed the scale and pace of the proceedings to strong institutional cooperation, noting the guidance provided by the presiding judges.

"And if you also observe, this appears to be the largest since we started; and this is due to the cooperation and guidance we received from my lord and the judges who sat," he said.

AGF hails parties involved in terrorism trial

The AGF used the occasion to praise all parties involved in the proceedings, including the judiciary, prosecution and defence counsel, as well as government agencies and other stakeholders, crediting their collaboration for the smooth running of the trial.

Fagbemi also took the opportunity to push back against reports suggesting that journalists had been prevented from covering the proceedings, describing such claims as inaccurate.

US Reacts as Nigeria Secures Conviction of 386 Terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States praised Nigeria’s efforts to fast-track terrorism trials after hundreds of convictions were secured in a special court process in Abuja.

The commendation came from Massad Boulos, who noted that the development signals progress in strengthening accountability within the justice system.

In a statement posted on X, the senior adviser said the convictions marked a major step in addressing long-standing delays in terrorism-related cases. He also pointed to the importance of transparent judicial proceedings in building public confidence and countering extremism.

Source: Legit.ng