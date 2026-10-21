The Federal Character Commission committee, chaired by Hon. Peter Eze, met with FAAN management in Abuja to discuss workforce inclusivity and compliance

FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Onabanjo-Kuku said aviation safety standards and international requirements shape the authority's staffing decisions

FCC Executive Chairman Hulayat Omidiran assured FAAN of the commission's readiness to build a productive working relationship with federal agencies

Abuja, FCT - The Federal Character Commission (FCC) Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation and the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have committed to closer collaboration on inclusive hiring, promotion and staff deployment across the authority's airports.

The pledge came on Tuesday during an interactive session held at the FCC headquarters in Abuja, where committee chairman Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze led discussions with FAAN management on workforce practices and compliance with the Federal Character principle.

Federal Character Commission Committee chairman Peter Ogbonna Eze meets FAAN management in Abuja to discuss recruitment, promotion and workforce inclusivity.

Source: UGC

Eze, who represents Enugu State on the commission, said the goal was not to pit merit against fairness but to show that both could coexist in a well-run federal institution. "Fairness is not a substitute for merit, and merit should not become an excuse for exclusion. Our goal is a workforce that is both professionally excellent and nationally representative," he said.

He added that federal institutions must go further than paperwork, urging FAAN to demonstrate a genuine commitment to giving qualified Nigerians from every part of the country an equal chance to contribute to national development.

FAAN Cites Aviation Standards

Responding, FAAN Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mrs Olubunmi Onabanjo-Kuku said the authority remained committed to the Federal Character principle but noted that aviation was a highly specialised sector governed by international frameworks, including standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

She said FAAN manages 22 airports and provides management services for about six others on behalf of state governments and private interests, with passenger traffic and operations concentrated in a handful of facilities. This, she explained, means staff deployment is shaped by where the work actually happens.

Onabanjo-Kuku said annual promotion exercises involve consultations with the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Salaries and Wages Commission. She also said, to the best of her knowledge, FAAN had not received any letter from the commission alleging non-compliance, which indicated that processes had been handled diligently.

She identified aviation security and fire and rescue services as areas where additional personnel were needed, noting that recruitment into those roles must account for specific age, health and physical fitness requirements. She welcomed further guidance from the FCC on how to notify it of upcoming recruitment and promotion exercises.

FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Onabanjo-Kuku and FCC Executive Chairman Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran discuss compliance with the federal character principle.

Source: UGC

FCC Chairman Stresses Direct Accountability

After the interactive session, FAAN's managing director paid a courtesy visit to FCC Executive Chairman Hon. Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, who assured the authority of the commission's intention to build a productive working relationship with federal agencies.

Omidiran said the commission was shifting towards a more direct engagement model, meeting heads of agencies personally to ensure they understood compliance expectations and committed to meeting them. She said this approach was designed to close gaps in accountability and reduce uncertainty over procedures.

Source: Legit.ng