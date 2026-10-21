A group of former members of Peter Obi's 2023 Presidential Campaign Council formally declared support for President Bola Tinubu at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, October 21

The group, called Batified Obedients, said it has adopted the APC as its political vehicle and plans to mobilise voters in states where the opposition won in 2023

The group cited ongoing economic reforms and posed seven questions to Nigerians on issues including fuel subsidy, electricity, and local government funding

A faction of former campaigners for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election has formally thrown its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group, which calls itself Batified Obedients, made the announcement on Wednesday, October 21, in Abuja during an international press conference that also served as the official launch of its platform.

Peter Obi's former campaigners declare support for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The keynote address was prepared by its National Coordinator, Adesina Fagbenro-Byron, a former Director of Operations in the Obidient Movement. It was delivered by Deputy National Coordinator Fabian Ozoigbo Chukwudoruo, who previously served as Head of Logistics on the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

Why former Obi campaigners are switching sides

Fagbenro-Byron's address said the group drew members from all 36 states and originally backed Obi out of a shared desire for good governance, security, and inclusive development. However, reflecting on the 2023 campaign experience, the group raised concerns about talent management, diversity, and how internal conflicts were handled, adding that a large pool of volunteer professionals was never properly utilised.

Tribune reported that the group said it still respects those who remain with Obi and the Labour Party, but said it speaks on behalf of professionals within the former campaign who have now made a different political choice.

What the group says about Tinubu's reforms

While acknowledging widespread economic hardship, the Batified Obedients said they have observed what they described as a clear sense of direction in the current administration's reform agenda. The group specifically pointed to the Electricity Act, the Supreme Court's ruling affirming local government financial autonomy, the introduction of student loans, growth in local fertiliser production, and the decentralisation of military formations as positive steps.

Fagbenro-Byron also expressed interest in seeing through the infrastructure projects being led by Ministers David Umahi and Festus Keyamo, and the solid minerals reforms under Minister Dele Alake. The group extended its endorsement to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, describing him as someone who has shown a capacity for teamwork.

Group mentions strategy for supporting Tinubu

The group said its strategy going into 2027 includes reaching out to former colleagues and undecided voters, with a focus on states where the opposition performed strongly in 2023.

It described its identity as rooted in loyalty to Nigeria, being "Obidient" to the demand for good governance, and "Batified" in recognition of the competence it believes is needed to rebuild the country.

The group also posed seven questions to Nigerians touching on fuel subsidy policy, Ways and Means financing, electricity generation, import dependence, local government funding, the previous tax system, and the practice of concealing economic problems from the public.

Additionally, the group called on all tiers of government to create a credible social register across every local government area, so that social welfare programmes can reach the most vulnerable Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu got the support of former Peter Obi's campaigners Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng