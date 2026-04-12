The United States has commended Nigeria for accelerating terrorism trials, describing the conviction of 386 suspects as a key step toward justice

The Attorney General said the four-day proceedings handled 508 cases, with convictions secured for the majority while some defendants were discharged

Authorities maintained that the trials followed due process and were conducted transparently, with international observers and civil society groups in attendance

The United States has praised Nigeria’s efforts to fast-track terrorism trials after hundreds of convictions were secured in a special court process in Abuja.

The commendation came from Massad Boulos, who noted that the development signals progress in strengthening accountability within the justice system.

The US commended Nigeria after 386 terrorism suspects were convicted in Abuja. Photo: MassaBoulos, AsoRockVilla

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In a statement posted on X, the senior adviser said the convictions marked a major step in addressing long-standing delays in terrorism-related cases.

He also pointed to the importance of transparent judicial proceedings in building public confidence and countering extremism.

Mass trials deliver major terrorism convictions

At the centre of the development is a four-day mass trial conducted at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi, 386 suspects were convicted out of 508 defendants brought before the court, Premium Times reported.

The trials began earlier in the week and concluded on Friday, April 10. Judges including Binta Nyako and other members of the bench presided over the proceedings. Authorities said eight defendants were discharged, two were acquitted, while over 100 cases were postponed for further hearing.

“In total, we brought about 508 cases. Of these 508, we were able to secure 386 convictions. Eight discharges, two acquittals and 112 adjourned to the next session or phase,” Fagbemi said.

Government defends process, cites transparency

The justice minister maintained that the trials followed due process and respected judicial standards. He said only individuals found guilty were sentenced, while others were cleared in line with the evidence presented.

“Anybody who is not guilty will not be sent to jail. The fact that we brought them to court also speaks to the fact that they recognise the oversight function of the judiciary, and this is what has taken place,” he said.

Officials also disclosed that the proceedings were conducted in open court with observers from international organisations, civil society groups and the media in attendance. The government described the exercise as a clear message against terrorism and its financing.

International backing and next legal steps

Boulos welcomed the outcome and reiterated Washington’s support for efforts aimed at improving judicial efficiency in Nigeria.

“We welcome the convictions of 386 Islamist militants in cases that had previously faced significant delays in the courts, and we recognize this as an important step toward accountability and justice,” he said.

Authorities added that some of those convicted would undergo rehabilitation programmes after sentencing as part of reintegration plans.

Nigerian army kills 3 senior terrorist commanders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the troops of Operation HADIN KAI have repelled a coordinated terrorist assault on Mallam Fatori in Nigeria’s Northeast, neutralising more than 80 insurgents, including several senior commanders, after hours of intense fighting.

Military authorities said the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when armed fighters advanced in large numbers on foot and attempted to breach troop positions in Sector 3.

Source: Legit.ng