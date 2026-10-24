APC's presidential campaign council has raised an alarm over what it describes as a coordinated disinformation campaign ahead of its Kaduna rally

A fake letter alleging Kaduna State spent N2.3 trillion to host the APC rally is among the materials circulating online

The party claims deepfake videos and doctored images are part of a wider plan timed to coincide with Saturday's campaign flag-off

Abuja, FCT - The All Progressives Congress Presidential (APC) Campaign Council has alleged that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress are behind a deliberate campaign to undermine its presidential campaign flag-off in Kaduna on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

In a statement signed by Dele Alake, spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, the party accused Atiku and the ADC of deploying artificial intelligence, deepfake videos, and forged documents to manipulate public perception around the Kaduna rally and discredit President Bola Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and other party leaders.

APC accuses Atiku Abubakar and the ADC of an alleged disinformation campaign ahead of Tinubu’s Kaduna rally. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

APC Shares Details of Alleged ADC Plot

According to Alake, the scheme began with a photograph of a security vehicle on routine patrol near an APC campaign billboard in Kaduna. He said the image was deliberately misrepresented to suggest that security operatives had been deployed to guard party billboards, with the distorted account subsequently published in what he described as a national newspaper with an anti-government editorial leaning.

"Immediately after the newspaper published the fake, distorted story, Atiku Abubakar, in a coordinated manner, latched onto it and shared it on his official social media handles to generate traffic and trends," Alake stated.

The second alleged element of the campaign involved a letter purportedly signed by Governor Uba Sani and addressed to Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, claiming that the Kaduna State Government had released N2.3 trillion to fund the rally.

The campaign council dismissed the figure as an absurdity, noting that it exceeds the state's combined budgets for three consecutive years. Kaduna State's approved budgets stood at N458.271 billion in 2024, N790.439 billion in 2025, and N985.9 billion in 2026, which together total less than N2.3 trillion.

Alake warned that the two incidents were only the opening moves in a broader operation, alleging that Atiku's supporters had also prepared old and doctored footage, as well as deepfake videos, to be released during the rally with the intention of portraying public hostility towards the APC event.

Nigerians Urged to Disregard Alleged Misinformation

The APC urged Nigerians to disregard the materials and treat them as politically motivated fabrications, calling on the public to remain vigilant against what it characterised as a desperate attempt by forces incapable of winning elections through legitimate means.

Atiku: APC Campaign Council Reacts to Assassination Plot Allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council denied allegations that the Nigerian government was plotting to assassinate Atiku.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson, Alake, said the claim, made by Timi Frank, an ADC member, was completely false and should be treated as irresponsible political commentary.

Source: Legit.ng