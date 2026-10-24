Francis Duru was not born in Nigeria, and his roots may surprise many fans who followed his career

One specific film from the 1990s completely transformed his standing in the Nigerian entertainment industry

Beyond acting, Duru held a significant leadership position within Nollywood's biggest professional body

The Nigerian film industry is in mourning following the death of veteran actor Francis Duru, whose family announced his passing on October 23, 2026, after a brief illness.

For decades, he lit up screens, commanded stages, and earned the admiration of movie lovers across Africa.

10 remarkable facts about late actor Francis Duru and his journey in Nollywood. Credit: @francisduru

Source: Instagram

Yet beyond the fame, there were plenty of lesser-known details about the man behind the memorable roles.

Here are 10 things many people may not have known about the late Nollywood icon.

1. He was born outside Nigeria

Many fans assumed Francis Duru was born and raised in Nigeria. Not quite.

The actor was born on July 27, 1969, in Cameroon to Nigerian parents from Imo State.

He spent his early years there and completed both his primary and secondary education before eventually relocating to Nigeria.

2. Theatre was his first love

Long before movie cameras found him, Duru had already fallen for the stage.

He studied Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, graduating in 1996.

That formal training sharpened his craft and helped shape the commanding presence audiences would later see on screen.

3. His acting journey started before Nollywood boomed

Francis Duru wasn't one of those actors who suddenly appeared when Nollywood exploded.

He had already begun acting in the late 1980s, years before the industry became the entertainment powerhouse it is today.

He was there during the early building blocks of modern Nigerian cinema.

4. A single film changed everything

Every actor has that one project that gets people talking. For Duru, it was Rattlesnake.

The film became one of the most talked-about Nigerian productions of the 1990s and pushed him into the spotlight. Suddenly, audiences everywhere knew his face.

10 things many people didn’t know about late Nollywood icon Francis Duru. Credit: @francisduru

Source: Instagram

5. His filmography was packed with classics

He wasn't a one-hit wonder. Far from it. Over the years, Duru built a long list of screen credits, appearing in titles such as Rattlesnake, Blood Money, Home in Exile, Stigma, and Mboputa.

His versatility allowed him to move smoothly between different characters and genres.

6. He once led the Actors Guild of Nigeria

Many people remember him only as an actor, but he also stepped into leadership.

In 2010, Duru served as the interim president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

It was a role that placed him at the centre of conversations about the welfare and professional affairs of actors across the country.

7. Awards Eventually Followed His Hard Work

Recognition didn't come overnight, but it came. He earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Years later, he won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo) at the 2020 Best of Nollywood Awards for his performance in Mboputa. He was also honoured with the United Nations Ambassador of Peace Award, acknowledging his positive influence on young people.

8. He shared more than two decades with his wife

Away from the cameras, Duru was a family man. He married Adokiye Duru in 2003, and the couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary in May 2023.

Throughout the years, he often spoke warmly about her support and the strength of their partnership.

9. He endured a heartbreaking family tragedy

Not every chapter of his life was filled with applause. In August 2024, the actor announced the death of his youngest son, Ifeanyi.

The news shocked fans and colleagues alike. It was a deeply painful loss, one that revealed a more vulnerable side of the beloved actor.

10. His death came after a brief illness

The news many feared arrived on October 23, 2026. In a statement posted on Instagram, Duru's family confirmed that he had passed away following a brief illness.

“We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding,” the family said while announcing his death, asking for support as they grieved one of Nollywood's most familiar and enduring faces.

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng