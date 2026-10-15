Pelumi Olajengbesi, an Accord Party chieftain, described the death of gospel minister Toluwanisings as suspicious in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 15

Olajengbesi criticised Nigeria's emergency response system, saying the country had lost too many lives to poor healthcare infrastructure

The politician urged the late minister's friends and colleagues to support Toluwanisings' family during the difficult period

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Pelumi Olajengbesi, a chieftain of the Accord Party and House of Representatives candidate for Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in the 2027 elections, has cast doubt over the circumstances surrounding the death of gospel minister, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Legit.ng reports that in a post shared on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, October 15, Olajengbesi, the co-founder of Law Corridor, Abuja, paid tribute to the late gospel artiste.

Accord Party chieftain Pelumi Olajengbesi says gospel minister Toluwanisings’ death was “not ordinary” in a tribute shared on Facebook. Photo credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The legal practitioner described the late artiste as a good man, a shining star, and a hardworking individual whose passing had left many in disbelief.

The politician did not stop at condolences. He ended his tribute with a pointed warning:

"And please watch… His death was not ordinary."

Toluwanisings: Olajengbesi condemns Nigeria's health system

Beyond the tribute, Olajengbesi used the occasion to criticise Nigeria's healthcare system, raising concern over the recurring loss of lives linked to poor emergency response and inadequate medical facilities across the country.

He argued that access to quality healthcare remained far from guaranteed for ordinary Nigerians, and pointed to reports of hospitals turning patients away when staff believed they lacked the equipment to handle serious emergencies.

"Nigeria has lost too many people, old and young, to poor emergency response and a poor healthcare system," he wrote.

Olajengbesi urges support for Toluwanisings’ family

Furthermore, Olajengbesi directed a message at those who were close to Toluwanisings during his lifetime.

The lawyer called on the late minister's friends and colleagues to rally around the family in the days ahead, urging them to ensure the deceased's loved ones received adequate care and protection during the period of grief.

Read Olajengbesi's full Facebook post on Toluwanisings' death below:

Read more on Toluwanisings

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular gospel minister Woli Agba, whose real name is Ayo Ajewole, paid tribute to the late Toluwanisings.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Source: Legit.ng