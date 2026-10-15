Babadunni Olayemi, personal assistant to late gospel singer Toluwanisings, said the musician suddenly slumped despite appearing healthy before the incident

The PA recounted how efforts were made to revive the singer before he was reportedly taken to seven or eight hospitals in Ibadan

Babadunni said some hospitals cited an ongoing doctors’ strike, while others allegedly failed to admit the singer

Gospel singer Toluwanisings' personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, recounted how the musician suddenly slumped despite reportedly appearing to be in good health.

Speaking on Thursday, October 15, Babadunni said he was not present when the incident occurred but rushed to the scene after receiving a phone call.

According to him, the singer had shown no obvious signs of illness before the sudden collapse, leaving those around him scrambling to save his life.

Toluwanisings says the musician suddenly slumped despite appearing healthy before the incident. Photos: @toluwanisings/Ig/@Hybrid_Ola/X.

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings suddenly slumped

Babadunni, who identified himself as the late singer’s personal assistant, said he arrived after being informed of the incident.

“There was nothing wrong with him. He was very fine and in perfect condition. He just slumped,” he said.

He explained that people around the singer attempted to resuscitate him before efforts began to secure medical attention.

The PA said the team took ToluwaniSings to several hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo State, in a desperate attempt to get him treated.

However, he alleged that some facilities gave excuses, including that doctors were unavailable because of an ongoing strike, while others did not admit the singer.

“We took him to up to seven to eight hospitals in Ibadan, but God said his time was up,” Babadunni said.

Toluwanisings family to decide on next steps

Toluwanisings, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died on Wednesday, October 14. He was known for gospel songs including A Very Big God and Onibuore.

Babadunni said the singer’s body had been taken to a mortuary and that the family would determine the next steps after consultations.

He added that the family members were still managing the loss and had yet to conclude arrangements.

Watch the X video of Toluwanisings sharing the late gospel singer's final moment here:

Reactions trail Toluwanisings' PA video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@phaboyindamola stated:

"The number of preventable deaths in Nigeria every day baffles me!!! So many people have died who might still be alive if they lived in a different country. It’s painful."

@ikponmwosaye noted:

"How can he say doctors are on strike in Ibadan? Were the hospitals they rushed Toluwasings to private or govt? The reason all the hospitals rejected him must have been that he was BID (brought in dead) This guy's careless talk shows that their carelessness killed Toluwasings"

Babadunni says some hospitals cited an ongoing doctors’ strike, while others allegedly failed to admit the singer. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings earlier marked 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings had acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng