Gospel singer Toluwanisings, who had been active for about 11 years, died after a surge in popularity with hits like A Very Big God and Unreserved Praise

Film director Martins broke his silence on the gospel industry, describing it as scarier than the secular world due to envy and intense spiritual warfare

Fans and followers flooded social media with grief and questions about whether gospel artists are adequately protected

The passing of Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has sent shockwaves through the country's gospel music community, sparking raw conversations about the hidden dangers facing those who minister publicly.

Toluwanisings had dedicated roughly 11 years to gospel music before his death. His profile grew significantly in recent years, powered by songs including A Very Big God, Unreserved Praise, Onibuore, and E Lagbara.

Fans mourn Toluwanisings as filmmaker speaks about the gospel music world. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Months before his death, he and members of his band survived what was described as a serious road accident.

Gospel industry's dark side laid bare

Film director Martins weighed in on a post lamenting that the singer had only broken through into mainstream recognition about three years ago, only for death to claim him so soon.

Martins did not hold back in his assessment of the world Toluwanisings operated in, writing that the gospel industry could be "scarier than the secular industry," pointing to deep-seated envy, intense spiritual battles, and the warfare that comes with becoming publicly visible as a minister.

He called on Nigerians to commit to praying for music ministers and pastors, noting that the spiritual weight of their calling is immense and that some resort to unconventional means of protection as a result.

Late Toluwanisings had survived an accident months before his demise. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Martins' comment about the dark side of gospel industry:

Fans react to Toluwanisings' death

Social media users responded with a mixture of grief, reflection, and frustration on Twitter.

@waist_cuttie wrote:

"His death pain me gan. Working so hard just go end it that way. God continue to rest his soul and help his family navigate this path"

@ex3xotic commented:

"Na why I leave am for them, dem nearly take my life"

@folursho shared:

"Omo gospel artist mostly are unguided they over believe on devine protection"

@Abiola_lomo_naa stated:

"This life ehn. You see why some seek extra protection when they finally make it? Am not thinkinh straight in don't blame me for that statement,"

@Timi_moses24 wrote:

"My church ministry is enough for me 🥺. The one I sing im church on Sunday is enough"

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Source: Legit.ng