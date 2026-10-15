An old interview featuring late gospel singer Toluwanisings resurfaced on Instagram on Thursday, October 14, 2026, after his passing

In the recording, Toluwanisings spoke candidly about women approaching him romantically despite knowing he was a minister

The clip, originally recorded by Teju Babyface, sparked an emotional wave of reactions from fans mourning the singer

A resurfaced interview featuring late gospel singer Toluwanisings has gone viral, days after his passing, with fans flooding the comments section with tributes and grief.

The clip, originally recorded by Teju Babyface, was shared on Instagram on Thursday, October 14, 2026, and quickly gained traction as followers revisited the singer's personality and convictions through his own words.

Reactions as Toluwanisings' old interview about women toasting him as gospel minister trends. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

In the interview, Toluwanisings spoke openly about the romantic advances he received from women despite being a known gospel minister.

He described multiple instances where women approached him and revealed that some even offered him money to spend time with them.

While he quickly walked back the claim about millions being offered, he was candid that the attention was very real.

Fans praise Toluwanisings after his demise. Photo credit@Toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The gospel minister recalled one particular incident in the studio when a woman called him on a video call, and what appeared on screen clearly caught him off guard. He described the moment humorously but used it as a springboard to talk about a deeper concern: the dangers of fame without a spiritual foundation.

The music star stated that when he gets home, he and his wife would gossip about the advances from women and laugh over it.

Toluwanisings on fame and faith

The late singer's most striking reflection came when he spoke about fame being "destructive" for those who are not grounded. In his words:

"When you don't know who you are, when you are not born again and fame comes, you will misbehave."

The statement, coming from a man who is no longer alive, resonated deeply with his followers online. Many viewed it as a window into the values he upheld throughout his life and ministry.

Here is the Instagram video of the interview granted by the singer when alive:

Fans react to the viral clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iam_bestwayfabrics wrote:

"Omo just like that. His voice carries this weight I can't explain. May God accept your soul."

@ifetayoibukun commented:

"Thank God for a good Life you lived, so sad you left too early. What a honest man. May your soul rest in peace"

@the_audacious_deborah said:

"I wonder how she'll be feeling rn! God, please comfort her."

@lolli891 shared:

"Very disciplined man."

@christylodun wrote:

"......'when you're not born again...' Thank you for standing till the end of who you truly believe. May God comfort everyone you left behind."

@lamidestar reacted:

"May Almighty God console his family. May Almighty God forgive him and bless his soul."

Toluwanisings' protege Walekeys shares last text with singer

Legit.ng reported that Walekeys, the protégé of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, revealed that the musician sent him a text message about four to seven minutes before he reportedly slumped.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, Walekeys described the late singer as his biggest supporter, recalling how he helped open doors to high-profile opportunities and platforms that contributed to his musical journey.

Source: Legit.ng