A video of late gospel singer Toluwanisings greeting dignitaries at an event circulated online on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The singer was seen prostrating before Senator Solomon Adeola, Ogun governor Dapo Abiodun, and former governor Olusegun Osoba

Fans flooded the comments with tears and tributes after the footage resurfaced following his sudden death

A video capturing gospel singer Toluwanisings in what turned out to be one of his final public appearances has gone viral, moving fans to tears after his sudden passing left the entertainment industry in mourning.

The footage, which began circulating on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, shows the singer at an event where he warmly greeted a row of prominent dignitaries with full prostrations, a traditional Yoruba gesture of deep respect.

Moment Toluwanisings prostrates for Ogun Governor, Senator Yayi in viral pre-death video. Photo credit@toluwanisings/@sentoryayi

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings greets Ogun leaders

The clip shows the late singer approaching Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, widely known as Yayi and a governorship aspirant in Ogun State, and prostrating before him as they exchanged pleasantries. Toluwanisings remained on the ground throughout their brief exchange before rising and moving along.

He then approached Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and, in the same fashion, continued chatting and shaking the governor's hand while still bent in prostration. The interaction lasted several minutes before the singer stood and proceeded down the line.

Fans praise Toluwanisings for his humility as video surfaces. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: UGC

Former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba was also among those he greeted. Osoba received him warmly, patting the singer in a manner that suggested a genuine familiarity between the two men.

The video has drawn an outpouring of grief from fans who found it particularly painful to watch someone so full of life and humility, not knowing it would be among his last recorded moments in public.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer at an event as he greeted dignitaries:

Fans react to the heartbreaking footage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@bustlingyetunde commented:

"Can't believe I still saw him on this day. Oh Lord!"

@adepejuruth_cateringservice wrote:

"Lord am crying please lord guide his family"

@generall_kaji reacted:

"Too humble "

@nylonstation shared:

"This made me cry, oh no! Maybe he would have waited to at least enjoy the fruit of his labour, may God grant him eternal rest."

@fashionbybisley said:

"May God comfort the people he left behind."

@pheter_001 wrote:

"This so shocking and disheartening"

@adeb0yy commented:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and may the lord grant him eternal rest."

Walekeys shares last text from Toluwanisings

Legit.ng reported that Walekeys, the protégé of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, shared an emotional account of their final interaction, revealing that the musician sent him a text message just minutes before he reportedly slumped. In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Walekeys described Toluwanisings as his biggest supporter, recalling how the late singer helped open doors to high-profile opportunities and platforms that advanced his musical career.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of his mentor, Walekeys also shared his fears and uncertainty about his musical future without the singer’s guidance and encouragement. His emotional tribute touched fans, many of whom took to social media to sympathise with him and pay tribute to Toluwanisings for the impact he had on the lives and careers of those around him.

Source: Legit.ng