Baze University held its 8th Career Week Programme in Abuja from October 6 to 7, 2026, centred on mental health prioritisation

The Vice-Chancellor and a representative of the Minister of Youth Development both addressed students and staff at the two-day event

The Head of the Student Support Unit explained why the university chose to move the conversation on mental health beyond mere awareness

Abuja, FCT - Baze University in Abuja has wrapped up its 8th Career Week Programme (BaCWeP), calling on students and staff to move from talk to action on mental health.

The two-day event, held on October 6 and 7, 2026, was organised by the university's Student Support Unit, also known as the Counselling and Human Development Centre, working alongside its faculties. This year's theme was "Prioritisation of Mental Health: Beyond Lip Service."

Baze University VC, Prof Abiodun Adeniyi, and other participants promote mental health awareness and early intervention during the university's 8th Career Week Programme. Photo: Baze University

Source: UGC

Mental Health Walk and Medical Check-Up

Activities on the first day began with an awareness walk to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), where the Baze University delegation was received by Dr Godwin Orukpe, representing the Medical Director. Dr Abdullahi Mustapha Hassan, Head of the Department of Mental Health at the FMC, led the group on a tour of the hospital's facilities. A free medical check-up was later held on campus, giving members of the university community a chance to assess both their physical and mental health.

The second day featured a symposium with lectures, panel discussions and conversations with mental health professionals and advocates. Topics covered included stress, anxiety, depression, coping strategies, early help-seeking and peer support.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Abiodun Adeniyi told attendees that mental health conditions deserve the same level of seriousness and care as physical illnesses, and that addressing stigma and encouraging early intervention were essential priorities for educational institutions.

Minister's Representative Urges Stigma-Free Support

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande Wisdom, was represented at the symposium by his Chief of Staff, Mr Muhammad Abdullahi, who restated the Federal Government's commitment to youth mental wellbeing and called for more accessible support systems free of stigma.

Hajia Hauwa Liman, author of the My Mind Book Project, and Halima Nuradeen, a Volunteer for Mental Health, also addressed participants, sharing practical guidance on building peer networks and seeking help early.

Speaking on the programme's purpose, the Head of the Student Support Unit, Mrs VS Tarka, said the university had a responsibility to make the experiences of people living with mental health challenges more visible, while equipping its community with the knowledge and support needed to protect their wellbeing.

She said the theme was chosen deliberately because the mental health challenges facing young people are too often overlooked, and that the programme was designed to shift the focus from awareness alone to concrete action, including early intervention and stronger support networks.

Discussions at the symposium also explored how mental health intersects with academic performance and career development, underlining the role of psychological wellbeing in sound career decision-making and long-term professional growth.

Students who attended described the programme as insightful, timely and impactful at its close.

Baze University students and staff participate in a mental health awareness walk to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja during the university's 8th Career Week Programme. Photo: Baze University

Source: UGC

Everybody Needs Mental Health Awareness, Expert Says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Uzoamaka Nwachukwu, a trained child psychologist, advocated for everyone to take responsibility for their mental health and become self-aware.

The co-founder of Cope and Live Mental Health Awareness Foundation and COLI Mental Health Academy said this during a stakeholder virtual free engagement activity on mental health and wellness.

Source: Legit.ng