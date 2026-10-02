A grey Lexus 350 lost control and overturned along the Lagos Coastal Road, inward Eko Hotel, on Friday

LASTMA confirmed the crash and said good Samaritans helped pull injured victims from the wreckage before emergency response

The incident happened weeks after the federal government flagged dangerous speeding on the same road

One person died and three others sustained injuries on Friday after a grey Lexus 350 SUV, with registration number L$D 554 KV, lost control along the Lagos Coastal Road heading inward Eko Hotel, hit a roadside pole and overturned.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the crash in a statement on Friday, saying agency officials responded to the scene after receiving a report about the incident.

One Killed, 3 Injured as Lexus SUV Crashes on Lagos Coastal Road

Source: Twitter

Bystanders said victims before officials arrived

Before LASTMA officers reached the scene, good Samaritans pulled the three injured victims out of the wrecked vehicle.

The victims were then taken to Duck-Yard Hospital in the military zone for medical treatment. Security personnel from Victoria Island also responded to assist, while LASTMA officials later cleared the damaged vehicle from the road.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the family of the person who died and called on all motorists to avoid excessive speed and reckless driving on Lagos roads.

The agency also reminded road users to report crashes, broken-down vehicles and obstructions by calling its toll-free line, 3367.

FG raises alarm

The crash comes just weeks after the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olufemi Dare, warned that some motorists were travelling at speeds of around 120 km/h on the coastal road, even though the designated speed limit is 30 km/h.

This is not the first fatal incident on the route. A similar crash occurred in August when a speeding trailer reportedly lost control and collided with a Toyota mini truck, killing one person and injuring two others.

Source: Legit.ng