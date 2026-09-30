Ghana and Al Shabab midfielder Thomas Partey lost his father, Jacob Teye Partey, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Jacob Teye Partey reportedly sold personal properties to finance his son's early football career abroad

The news came as Thomas Partey and the Black Stars were already reeling from a painful result in AFCON qualifying

Ghana international Thomas Partey is grieving the death of his father, Jacob Teye Partey, who passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The news was first shared by African football expert Nuhu Adams and quickly spread across football circles, drawing an outpouring of condolences for the deputy Black Stars captain.

Ghana and Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has been hit by a personal tragedy following the death of his father, Jacob Teye Partey. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

According to YEN Sports, the cause of death has not been made public, and the family has yet to comment on the circumstances surrounding Jacob Teye Partey's passing.

Funeral and burial arrangements have also not been announced.

Thomas himself has made no public statement as the family comes to terms with the loss.

The man behind Thomas Partey's rise

Jacob Teye Partey played a defining role in shaping his son's career.

According to reports, he sold several of his personal properties to fund Thomas's early football ambitions, giving the young midfielder the financial means to pursue opportunities abroad.

That sacrifice proved to be the foundation on which one of Ghana's most celebrated football careers was built.

Thomas went on to represent top European clubs, including Arsenal, before moving to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab this season.

He remains one of the most recognisable Ghanaian footballers in world football.

The Ghana football community has been deeply saddened by the news, with tributes expected to pour in from family, friends, fellow players and supporters rallying around the Partey family during this difficult time.

A double blow for Partey

The timing of the loss makes it particularly painful.

Beyond the personal grief, Thomas Partey is also dealing with a difficult spell on the pitch.

According to Ghana Soccernet, Ghana suffered a heavy defeat to Gambia in a recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, leaving the Black Stars without a single point after two rounds of matches in the competition.

For Partey, who captains the side in the absence of the first-choice skipper, the burden of leading a struggling national team now comes alongside the weight of personal loss.

Details on Jacob Teye Partey's funeral arrangements are expected to be released by the family in due course.

Partey loses Canada visa appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Partey's hopes of featuring for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered major setback after his appeal against Canada's refusal to grant him a visa failed.

The former Arsenal midfielder had already been ruled out of the Black Stars' Group L opener against Panama in Toronto, but Ghana's government launched a legal challenge in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the decision.

Source: Legit.ng