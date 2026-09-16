Peter Obi took to X on September 16 to share his thoughts on the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO after Nigerians at home and abroad sought his opinion

The former presidential candidate praised Aliko Dangote's investment in Nigeria's real sector, calling it a validation of his push for production over consumption

Obi used the opportunity to call on other Nigerian businesses to open up their shares to the public

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has publicly thrown his weight behind the Dangote Petroleum Refinery Initial Public Offering, urging Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora to participate in the offering.

Obi shared his position in a post on X on September 16, saying he had been approached by many Nigerians asking for his view on whether to invest in the IPO.

Peter Obi Breaks Silence on Dangote Refinery IPO, Sends Message. Photo credit: PeterObi/Dangote/x

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi backs Dangote IPO

Beyond simply recommending the offering, Obi said he was proud of what Alhaji Aliko Dangote has achieved through his investments in Nigeria's real sector, describing it as proof that the country can shift its focus from consumption to production.

"I remain very proud of the commitment and breakthrough of Alhaji Aliko Dangote's investment in the real sector of our country's economy, across different sectors. This validates my position that we should move Nigeria from consumption to production," Obi wrote.

He added that he was encouraging other Nigerian businesses to follow Dangote's example by putting their money into productive sectors and giving ordinary Nigerians a chance to own a stake in the country's industrial future.

See the X post below:

A call for broader public offerings

Obi's message went beyond the Dangote refinery alone. He called on Nigerian companies to consider public share offerings as a way to bring citizens into the ownership of key enterprises driving the country's re-industrialisation.

"I, therefore, encourage other Nigerian businesses to invest in the productive sectors of the Nigerian economy and also give fellow Nigerian citizens the opportunity to be part of the re-industrialization of the country by offering their shares to the public through public offerings," he said.

Peter Obi, who resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, has consistently tied his political message to economic transformation and a move away from Nigeria's dependence on consumption-driven growth.

Source: Legit.ng